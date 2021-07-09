Another of mine makes a difference: Australian kids argue about climate, and law agrees | Fossil fuels

oraround 9.30am on Thursday morning, 17-year-old Melbourne school student Anjali Sharma was walking her two-year-old kelp-cross Maya dog up the creek when announcements started buzzing on her phone.

I was getting updates from lawyers in court, says Sharma, who as we speak will receive another call from a journalist in the Times of India.

In federal court in Melbourne, Justice Mordecai Bromberg was delivering his final orders in a case taken by Sharma and seven other school children assisted in court by Sister Brigid Arthur, a nun about 70 years older than them.

… what can rightly be described as the greatest intergenerational injustice ever caused Justice Mordecai Bromberg

With a brief reading in court, the judge formalized in law that Australia’s environment minister had a duty to take care to avoid causing personal injury or death not only to Sharma and her friends, but to all Australians under 18 coming from carbon dioxide emissions to Earth Atmosphere.

It took the Australian Government only 24 hours to announce that it would appeal.

In May, Bromberg had turned down an offer from the children to block the expansion of the Vickery coal mining project (at the time, Sharma was streaming the court live on her laptop while in an economy class at Huntingtower School).

But he agreed with arguments from their legal team that when it came to making a decision on the mine, Australia’s environment minister had a duty to take care to protect them from the ravages of the climate crisis.

Schoolgirl Anjali Sharma out of federal court in Melbourne, with attorney David Barndam and court custodian Sister Brigid Arthur.

As Australian adults know their country, Australia will lose and the World as we know it has also gone, he wrote. Trauma will be much more common and good health is harder to maintain and maintain.

None of this will be the fault of nature itself. It will be caused primarily by the inaction of this generation of adults, in what can rightly be described as the greatest intergenerational injustice ever caused by one generation of people over another.

The words of the judges were affirmation for the children.

What is now known as the Sharma case is being closely followed by climate litigation around the world, who say it has done something that none of the 1,800 or more cases in the world since 1986 has achieved.

Kate coordinates Kate Higham Climate Laws of the World a platform that tracks climate cases worldwide at the London School of Economics and Science.

She says the Sharma case is the first in which a common law court has recognized the existence of a government duty of care to avoid climate damage based on the law of negligence.

Only 10 cases have tried the approach, and only one so far has been successful in common law.

Failed arguments

It is hard to agree with the scale of all this, says Sharma, knowing that even people globally have their eyes on it.

When governments or companies have been challenged in court over the impacts of fossil fuels on climate, their protection has fallen broadly into two common categories.

Either a project is too small to make a difference, or stopping it will not make a difference because the energy market will simply fill the gap with fossil fuels from elsewhere.

Anjali Sharma, pictured, and seven other schoolchildren will have to wait for a date for governments’ appeal, which may come before the end of the year. Photos: Christopher Hopkins / The Guardian

Elaine Johnson, director of legal strategy at the Sydney Office of Environmental Protection, says the Sharma case shows that these two protections are now being dismissed by judges.

We have now reached a point in time regarding the global carbon budget, where these arguments no longer hold water. Another mine makes a difference and cumulatively adds to the emissions that are already in the atmosphere.

In the Sharma case, Australian Environment Minister’s lawyers sued what Prof Jacqueline Peel describes as a decline in ocean protection.

Burning an additional 33 million tonnes of coal from the mine, government lawyers argued, was the difference between 2C heat and 2.00005C heat. On such a small scale, there was no evidence before the court as to how this would relate to the danger young people faced. That argument failed.

That does not mean the mine has a negligible impact, says Peel, a climate expert at the University of Melbourne. Any download can lead us to a turning point [in the climate] in more dangerous scenarios.

Johnson was the lead lawyer in a landmark case in 2019 where plans for the Rocky Hill coal mine in New South Wales were thwarted by a judge in part because of its potential impact on the climate.

In that case the company, Gloucester Resources, did what Peel calls market substitution protection also known as the protection of drug dealers.

Gloucester sources argued that if their mine were to be blocked, global coal demand would mean that it would simply be mined elsewhere. The market replacement argument is also wrong, wrote Justice Brian Preston in his judgment.

Developed countries such as Australia have a responsibility, including under the climate change convention, the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement, to take the lead in taking mitigation measures to reduce [greenhouse gas] shows, wrote Preston.

We said [the Rocky Hill mine] was in the wrong place at the wrong time, Johnson says. It’s the wrong time because emissions need to drop dramatically.

The Australian Government is discharging its responsibility

Climate litigation database The LSEs show that since 1986, there have been more than 1,800 court cases worldwide. Outside the United States, where there have been 1,398 cases, there have been more cases in Australia (115) than anywhere else.

Csar Rodrguez-Garavito, professor of clinical law and director of the Accelerator of Climate Justice at New York University School of Law, says one reason for Australia’s overrepresentation is due to the ongoing failures of the government and its position as a leading exporter of fossil fuel.

The analysis has suggested that emissions from burning Australian coal across the sea is almost double the inland nations’ footprint.

Effectively, the Australian government is discharging its responsibility for climate change not only for young people but also for the rest of the world, says Rodrguez-Garavito.

In the face of government inaction and breach of its duty to care for young people, litigants have had to go to court to enforce that duty and push the government in line with international law and scientific recommendations.

What has changed?

The rate at which climate issues are coming before the courts has increased since the Paris 2015 agreement. Prior to the agreement, there had been about 800 cases. Since the deal, there have been 1,000.

Legal proceedings and international agreements [like the UN Paris deal] do not mutually exclude. On the contrary, they are complementary and mutually reinforcing, says Rodrguez-Garavito.

Essentially, he says climate litigation legally enforces the scientific consensus on climate change and international forums like the UNs Paris agreement.

As in the case of Sharma, Higham says cases around the world increasingly represent children.

They are interesting because of the ways in which they challenge our understanding of government obligations to citizens over longer time horizons, she said.

IN Germany last year, a group of young people argued in a constitutional court their governments greenhouse gas reduction targets were too low and violated their human rights.

The group won, forcing the government to adjust their targets to make larger greenhouse gas reductions, meaning there was less burden on young people to make cuts.

Johnson says the ultimate goal for climate legislation for Australia is to force the government to legislate objectives in line with science.

We have seen in the courts that science is cutting back on recognizing its important science and that is what tells us about the level of risk that exists for children and communities.

Johnsons EDO has three climate issues pending before the courts in August this year and another scheduled for February next year.

Now eight Australian students will have to wait for a date for governments’ appeal, which may come before the end of the year.

Even before the case, Sharma says she hoped for a career in environmental law after graduation.

My mom says this is like the most intense work experience I have ever had.