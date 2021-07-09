International
Russian cyberattacks pose serious threat to USExBulletin
Russia’s cyber warfare activity was the focus of President Biden’s meeting with President Vladimir Putin last month. Analysts say it is the best level when it comes to Russia-US-US competition
NOEL KING, HOST:
A single ransomware attack linked to cybercriminals in Russia shut down everything from supermarkets in Sweden to gardens in New Zealand earlier this month. The FBI linked that attack to cybercriminals in Russia. On Tuesday, the Republican National Committee said it had been targeted by hackers. Investigators in that case say the hackers could work for Russia’s foreign intelligence agency. Here is Lucian Kim of NPR from Moscow.
LUCIAN KIM, BYLINE: Nowadays, Dmitry Peskov gets a lot of questions about Russian cyberattacks, but his answer is almost always the same. Peskov is the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a press conference Wednesday with reporters, he was asked about last week’s attack on the Republican National Committee.
(Audio word of archived recordings)
DMITRY PESKOV: (Speaking Russian).
KIM: Once again, he said, we can only reiterate that whatever happened, the Russian government had nothing to do with it. Just a few days ago, Peskov also had to ask questions about the latest ransomware attack linked to a Russian cybergang called REvil. Not much is known about the group, but Irina Borogan, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Center for European Policy Analysis, says experts are sure of one thing.
IRINA BOROGAN: One hundred percent, they are Russians or people from the territory of the former Soviet Union. But there is no direct evidence that they are affiliated with the Russian government.
KIM: Still, Borogan says Russian authorities are not just tolerating the gang. In fact, they are defending it by choosing not to hit its operations.
BOROGAN: Russian security services are quite good at fighting these hackers and there is no way to get away for a long time with such kinds of attacks and such kind of reward, like millions of dollars.
KIM: Massive ransomware attacks this spring on the colonial pipeline and JBS meat processor have been found up to Russian cybercriminals. The attacks set the stage for President Biden’s first summit with Putin in Geneva last month. After the meeting, Biden said he gave Putin a list of 16 areas of critical infrastructure that should be excluded from cyber attacks.
(Audio word of archived recordings)
PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Responsible countries should take action against criminals carrying out ransomware activities in their territory.
KIM: Putin, for his part, said Russia is ready to cooperate online.
(Audio word of archived recordings)
PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN: (Speaking Russia).
KIM: “We agreed to start bilateral consultations on cyber security,” he said, “which is extremely important.”
Yet U.S. officials say Russian spies and Russian cybercriminals are constantly hacking into U.S. computer systems. Some analysts say Putin’s goal in cyberspace is to force the United States to engage with Russia on an equal footing.
MARK GALEOTTI: The Kremlin can play the card now by saying, look; if you really want us to hit this, you will have to talk to us and be fine.
KIM: This is Mark Galeotti, director of Mayak Intelligence consulting in London.
GALEOTTI: The Russians are saying, look; of course, we will help you defeat these nasty hackers, but you will need to work with us. And that, of course, means working with the FSB, the Federal Security Service, and that’s something that’s actually very problematic for the West.
KIM: Problematic because the FSB is Putin’s most important security agency, and anything you tell them one day could be used against you. For now, Putin has the attention of the Biden administration. Since the Geneva summit, the White House says there have been high-level talks on ransomware with more consultations scheduled for next week.
Lucian Kim, NPR News, Moscow.
(TIM SCHAUFERT “JOURNEY” SOUNDBITE)
