The summer holiday season is in full swing. And in China, that means Red tourism – that is, tourism that revolves around important places in the history of the Chinese Communist Party. This month, the holiday turns 100 years old. So NPR Emily Feng visited some of these sites to learn what history can tell us about the future.

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing in non-English).

EMILY FENG, BYLINE: I’m standing in a large stone square when I meet a retired local history professor, He Siyu. He is leading a group of party members to sing Revolutionary Red songs.

HE SIYU: (Through translator) Even though we are retired, we still have the responsibility to continue the revolutionary spirit.

FENG: The revolutionary spirit is supposed to be particularly strong here in Zunyi. In 1935, the Communists took over the city. And they held a conference where Mao Zedong began to take control of the Communist Party, removing it from the control of Soviet Russia. Mao also beat other ambitious Chinese officials. Now, on the eve of the party’s 100th birthday, Professor He has come to the conference venue to wish the party strength to face the new challenges that are growing.

HE: (Through the interpreter) Whether it is the issue of Xinjiang or Hong Kong or Tibet, foreign forces have inevitably created anti-China sentiment. But within China, these are not issues because of the strong leadership of the Communist Party.

FENG: The Chinese state has renovated about 180 or so Red-designated tourist sites officially designated like this in the last decade – places like Yan’an Caves, where communists lived for 13 years, or potholes along the way to Yan ‘a red is not just an exercise in patriotism. It is a way of proving the political origins of party leaders like Chairman Mao and, increasingly, current leader Xi Jinping, who is China’s most powerful leader since Mao.

WANG XIU: (Through translator) To put it briefly, Chairman Mao rose as the leader of the Communist Party here in Zunyi. Without Mao, China’s way forward would have been very difficult.

FENG: This is Wang Xiu, a Red tourist here who is dressed in a rented suit to look like a revolutionary soldier. He explains that Zunyi is where Mao Zedong first came to be – the party’s leading philosophy that Marxism can adapt to Chinese society, not just European industrial ones.

WANG: (Via translator) Our current leader, Xi Jinping, is the heir to the political path set out by Mao Zedong, which began here.

FENG: The justification for the right to rule is not so clear in nominal communist systems. There are no popular elections to elect leaders. And unlike the monarchy, the title of party chairman is not inherited. Instead, leaders must demonstrate their connection and loyalty to communist history and their commitment to revolution. Many Red tourism sites like Zunyi celebrate Mayor Mao as the inevitable choice – the only person who could have led China.

(Loud murmur of the crowd)

FENG: From Zunyi, communist soldiers fled over thousands of miles of dirt roads and icy mountains to here, Yan’an city in the heart of China’s northern plains. The long march, as the journey is now called, has taken on biblical status in party worship. And once in Yan’an, the party managed to survive in the barren areas of the area. Today, tourists shout for pictures and react to scenes of their manual work. Here is Sun Wei, an oil and gas engineer working the land for squash as his communist predecessors would have done 90 years ago.

SUN WEI: (Through translator) Activities like this increase our sense of teamwork and collaboration.

FENG: These acts of bravery and gravel are intended to inspire a new generation of Communists. And current party leaders and lower-level cadres make annual trips here to burn revolutionary credentials. In 1969, a then 16-year-old Xi Jinping came here as well, though not by choice.

RICH TOURS RICH: (Spoken in non-English).

FENG: Xi Jinping is now the leader of China. But as this tour guide explains, during the violent political purges of the 1960s, he was sent to a Yan’an village. He was one of about 17 million young adults ordered to serve rural peasants during this period, called the Cultural Revolution.

RICH TOUR RICH: (Spoken in non-English)

FENG: The village is small – several hundred people who once lived in muddy and clay houses in the fields. It is now an open-air shrine for Xi with a parking lot that can accommodate hundreds of buses.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Spoken in non-English).

(Speech of metal cleaning)

FENG: Tourists can visit metalworking cooperatives, Xi helped find to make modern agricultural tools.

(Speech of metal cleaning)

FENG: They can also see the Xi covered well open to turn animal waste into natural gas.

INDEPENDENT TOURIST: (Spoken in non-English).

FENG: Xi Jinping opened the well with his own hands. Look, a tourist tells me. And of course, visitors can see the humble caves dug directly into the solid ground where Xi and other cadres lived for nearly seven years here.

(Loud murmur of the crowd)

FENG: Hanging on the cave walls is a picture of Chairman Mao, leader Deng Xiaoping and finally Xi. Likeshte as a family political tree – Xi as equal and the next generation with two other leaders of the fundamental parties. Tourist Yu Anli likes the arrangement.

YU ANLI: (Through translator) Chairman Mao had almost magical abilities and amazing foresight. He saw that China’s great changes would fall on the next generation of leaders, like Xi Jinping.

FENG: 32-year-old Liu Yunlun has come with her officials to learn about Xi Jinping as well.

LIU YUNLUN: (Through translator) For us young generation, there is some exciting distance from Chairman Mao. But we are living in a time when Xi Jinping is at the core of the party, so we experience his leadership more visually.

FENG: Even for unbelievers, the message on Red tourism sites like this is clear – serve the party like Xi Jinping did, and get up, but not too high. After all, there can only be one chairman.

Emily Feng, NPR News, Zunyi, China.

(The voice of PANDAS SOLD ART “” I AM REAL PUNK “)

