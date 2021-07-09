The Dutch closed nightclubs and banned festivals as infections increased sevenfold

Cafes and bars will have to close again at midnight and nightclubs will have to close their doors as the number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands increased seven times more in a week.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said at a news conference Friday night that without intervention, the rate at which the coronavirus is spreading will increase. The number of new infections reached 7,000 in the 24 hours of Friday morning with under-30s accounting for most of the new infections.

“Our goal is to protect those with unprotected health conditions and health care, as well as cause as little damage to the economy and society as possible,” Rutte said. ‘It is not a matter of blaming a particular age group or sector.’

The new strategy is not just about tightening the rules, Rutte said. ‘It’s about our behavior. By that I mean drinks with neighbors, birthday parties and having barbecues in the garden. ‘

“Be sensitive,” he said. ‘Keep parties small and manageable, and keep the ground rules.’ However, the masks are not being reintroduced and will remain mandatory only on public transport.

New rules

The government Explosion Management team said there was no indication that the masks should be returned to stores, Rutte said in response to questions.

Stricter rules mean the 1.5 social distance requirement will work again across the hospitality sector and the ‘access proof’ system has been suspended for clubs and concert halls following an increase in nightlife related cases.

Entrance testing will continue in seating areas, such as theaters and sports stadiums.

This will continue at least until August 14 and the ministers will make a decision on what should happen next at the first cabinet meeting after the summer on August 13.

Moreover, an ‘entry test’ will only be valid for 24 hours from next Tuesday, not 40 at the moment.

Responsible

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge denied that the decision to soften the rules on June 26 was irresponsible given what was known at the time. “We were expecting more infections,” he said. However, the speed at which the Delta virus is spreading was not calculated, he said.

Currently under-25s make up the majority of infections but they, De Jonge said, have parents and grandparents who can infect. In addition, he said, about three million people are not vaccinated or have immune problems that make the vaccine less effective.

Even young people can get very sick from the coronavirus, he said, and some will end up in hospital. About 25% of young people under 25 report having complaints after three months, according to research by the RIVM public health institute.

vaccinations

Both Rutte and De Jonge called on everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to make an appointment.

About 80% of adults in the Netherlands have now been vaccinated at least once, and 50% have been fully vaccinated. By the beginning of next school year, all high school students will also be vaccinated at least once, De Jonge said.

vacations

The increase in the number of cases could also put people on paid summer vacation plans, the health minister warned.

And he reiterated that other EU countries could impose additional conditions on people from the Netherlands if the number of infections continues to rise. “It ‘s also important to have a test if you come back,” he said.

Vacation risk has not been a factor in the decision to bring some restrictions, he said, adding that he hoped other EU countries would look at hospital admissions rather than infection rates when deciding whether the Dutch should face quarantine or tests. additional.