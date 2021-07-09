Polish TV Exclusive Regulator casts doubt on future US-owned news channel

The logo of the private television station TVN is seen on satellite dishes at their headquarters in Warsaw, Poland February 10, 2021. REUTERS / Kacper Pempel

BRUSSELS, July 9 (Reuters) – Polish news station TVN24 is violating foreign ownership rules for media firms, the head of broadcasting regulator told Reuters, adding that the observer was divided over whether to renew the license for the unit. U.S.-based unit Discovery Inc.

Remarks by Witold Kolodziejski raised interest in a case that has raised concerns over media freedom in Poland under the ruling nationalist Law and Justice Party (PiS) and led to a stalemate between Warsaw and Washington.

TVN24 is the most watched news channel in Poland and its critical coverage has long been a thorn in the side of PiS. The broadcasting license expires on September 26th.

TVN, the parent company of TVN24, has been owned by US entities since 2015 through a firm registered in the European Union to meet Polish legal requirements prohibiting non-European firms from owning more than 49% of Polish media.

This has been sufficient so far for the National Broadcasting Council (KRRiT), which under Kolodziejski has extended the licenses for other TVN channels since 2016.

But in an interview, Kolodziejski said he now believed enforcement of media ownership rules had been too weak, posing a threat to national security if a foreign power like Russia or China sought to buy property in Poland.

“I believe that currently Art.35 (of Polish media law) does not allow the border to be bypassed by a vehicle in the European Economic Area,” he said, referring to the 27 EU and three other European countries.

Responding to Kolodziejski’s comments, TVN said: “There is no reason not to grant the TVN24 license,” noting that the CRT had not questioned TVN’s ownership of the US in granting the final licenses.

“Discovery, Inc. is proud of TVN and deeply committed to its position as Poland’s leading independent broadcaster,” the US company said in a statement. “We are closely monitoring and protecting business against rising regulatory rules, anti-consumer behavior and market uncertainty that would disrupt Poland’s business environment.”

US S US CONCERN ADJUSTMENT

PiS has long argued that foreign-owned media organizations distort public debate and do not serve Polish interests, but critics say the government aims to increase control over the media and curb free speech.

Since PiS came to power in 2015, Poland has dropped from 18th to 64th place in the World Media Freedom Index.

Kolodziejski, who was once a member of PiS, denied political pressure on the issue.

This week, PiS lawmakers introduced legal changes to Poland’s Broadcasting Act that would strengthen the ban on non-European firms owning more than 49% of Polish media. If passed, the revised law would give TVN six months to adjust.

“The United States has been watching the TVN licensing process and the newly proposed legislation with growing concern,” senior U.S. diplomat in Poland Bix Aliu said on Twitter on Thursday.

Kolodziejski said the CRTC’s five-member council – where at least a 4: 1 majority is needed to renew TVN24’s license for another 10 years – split over the issue, with preliminary votes on the non-final issue.

If the border of non-European ownership is more strongly asserted, he said TVN would be given time to adapt. That could require Discovery to devalue 51% of its Polish business, he said.

Kolodziejski said KRRiT will review the ownership structure again after the merger between Discovery and AT&T WarnerMedia is completed.

“This is not just about TVN24. The issues we are analyzing refer to the whole structure of the company. It is a more serious issue. In my opinion, a legal solution is needed here,” he said, without elaborating.

TVN has more than a dozen TV channels, as well as an online video platform on demand. Estimated to be worth more than $ 1 billion, he says he employs 4,200 people and posted a 2019 net profit of 540 million zlotys ($ 141 million).

($ 1 = 3.8351 zlotys)

Report by Gabriela Baczynska Edited by Michael Williams and Mark Potter

