



MURRAY, Ky. (WTVQ / Press Release) The has collaborated with Murray State University (MSU) Hutson School of Agriculture Sunway Energy Solutions, based in Murray, andGREE electrical appliances, headquartered in Zhuhai, China, to build an HVAC solar system at West Farm University. The donated system will provide sustainable energy for the West Farm Shop, a versatile facility which was previously free from any temperature control, helping area students and farmers alike learn about agrivoltaics, an agritech method that can enhance food and energy security. In building this HVAC solar system on campus, MSU is offering its students hands-on experience with solar technology, a sector where significant work growth is expected, said Energy and Environment (EEC) Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman. Governor Beshear wants Kentucky to become the international leader in agritech, which is why we see a bright future in agri-voltaicism, using solar panels on farms to make farms self-sustaining while ensuring food production. In addition to agriculture students, MSU in advance hopes to bring data analysis, data management, engineering, software development, and computer science students as the project and power center grow. Murray State University is very pleased to welcome Governor Beshear, Secretary Goodman and other campus guests to talk about the exciting agro-technical initiatives taking place within our Hutson School of Agriculture, said MSU President Dr. Bob Jackson. Murray State will continue to lead and partner with the Commonwealth on new and innovative agricultural opportunities for the economic progress of the region and our state. Murray State Agriculture has been a leader in the development of agrotechnics with projects such as our Equine Laboratory Bioburner heating project, the creation of an unmanned Air Systems program, and our pioneering work in agricultural hemp. We are extremely grateful to expand our agro-technical projects with this solar project, said Dr. Tony Brannon, Dean of the Hutson School of Agriculture. We appreciate the help of Henderson County Farmer Robbie Williams and MSU Agriculture graduate and Sunway owner Todd Powell, along with all the sponsorship partners for the realization of this donation and installation project. As we move into the era of rapidly expanding renewable energy on the farm, there are so many learning opportunities offered by this project which provides an education for our students, instead of just a degree, and also offers a place of demonstration as a pilot source for area farmers. GREE provided a 4-ton solar heat pump and Sunway Energy Solutions engineered and installed a 12-module solar array that will operate the heat pump. This is the first phase of the project and MSU will continue to develop phase two in cooperation with the EEC Energy Policy Office.

