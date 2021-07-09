When did the pandemic end? Globally, it’s hard to say. In Canada – coming soon – National

After more than a year of avoiding crowds, cleaning our hands and wearing masks, infectious disease specialists say the COVID-19 pandemic as we know it is approaching for Canadians.

I think we are already there already, said Dr Sumon Chakrabarti, an infectious disease specialist, when asked how quickly Canadians can expect to return to their pre-COVID activities.

I think we can safely open up and go back to our previous lives now. “

Read more: Will we close again? Experts say it is ‘impossible’ as the pandemic end line is approaching

But that does not mean the pandemic is actually over for everyone, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“I think people will be surprised to discover that over the past week, cases around the world have risen, not down,” he told Dr. Global Peter Singer, a consultant with WHO.

The story goes down the ad

“It is never over. “Cases are growing, and it’s not over until it ends everywhere.”

















5:09

How it was in the COVID-19 blockage that changed our bodies





How being stuck COVID-19 has changed our bodies June 24, 2021



Global End of COVID-19

Under international law, a pandemic is defined as a public health emergency of “international concern,” an “extraordinary” event at risk of international spread, “where… international coordination is needed” to address it, according to Singer.

The story goes down the ad

This means that until the spread of COVID-19 no longer meets that definition on a global scale, the pandemic is not technically over.

As Canada puts its views back to normal, the disease continues to spread among nations that have not been able to provide enough vaccines. That poses a threat to all of us, Singer said.

“In some parts of the world, vaccination levels, even at a single dose, are one percent, two percent, three percent, five percent,” Singer said.

“As long as there is vaccine inequality or vaccine injustice, no one is safe.”

Read more: Fully vaccinated against COVID-19? Canada unveils new guidelines for what you can, can not do

The more likely it is that the virus will spread and live untreated in one’s body, the more likely it is that COVID-19 will develop new mutations – and therefore new variants.

Some of these could threaten the progress of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, Singer warned.

“To be sure is to put out this fire everywhere in the world, because otherwise, if it burns somewhere, it will ignite the coals that will ignite flames everywhere,” he said.

















1:40

‘Grim’ difference between unvaccinated, fully vaccinated for COVID-19: Saskatchewan PM





‘Grim’ difference between unvaccinated, fully vaccinated for COVID-19: Saskatchewan PM



If the epidemiological situation worldwide were similar to that in Canada, international organizations would be much closer to announcing an end to the pandemic. There is an WHO emergency committee that meets “regularly” to assess whether the criteria required to declare a pandemic are still met in the case of COVID-19, Singer said.

The story goes down the ad

These criteria are based on the definition of a pandemic, which Singer described as:

a public health emergency of “international concern”

an “extraordinary” event dangerous to international spread

an event “where international coordination is needed” to address it.

“These criteria have still been met and the public health urgency is still in place,” Singer said.

In order to change that assessment – and officially declare the end of the pandemic – Singer said countries would need to increase their generosity when it comes to vaccine sharing.

The WHO has set a global goal for vaccination efforts. By September, the organization hopes to see at least 10 percent of the population of each vaccinated country. By December, the goal is to reach 30 percent worldwide.

The story goes down the ad

“The problem is supply and demand, and in the short term, the way to deal with the supply problem is for countries that have doses to donate doses of vaccines. About one billion doses will be needed from now until the end of the year to achieve at least the initial targets, “Singer said.

Trends Former bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy linked to the assassination of President Haitian

COVID-19 outbreaks in unvaccinated groups like children under 12 very ‘reality’: Tam

Read more: Canada tops world in vaccinated population as new COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000

That’s the only way to end the pandemic, according to Singer. It is not as simple as saying that it is over. While there are boxes to check, it is unclear how it will be defined as completed globally.

“Canada’s national security depends on being vaccinated in every country in the world and suppressing this pandemic in every country in the world, otherwise it will simply generate variants that may come back to bite us,” he said.

“And that even before you get to the ethical arguments that every human life has the same value.”

Is COVID-19 almost finished in Canada?

COVID-19 is a “tale of two pandemics,” Singer said – and according to Canadian infectious disease specialists, Canada’s history of COVID-19 is in its final chapter.

The story goes down the ad

“If you are fully vaccinated, your risk of serious consequences is virtually eliminated and you can go back to doing things you did before,” Chakrabarti said – although provincial restrictions still prevent Canadians from returning to normal at the moment.

Read more: Pins, adhesives, t-shirts: Is it worth wearing your COVID-19 vaccine status?

Recent discussions about COVID-19 in Canada have been adapted in a way that leads to “people’s fear” that progress on COVID will be “taken from us at eleven o’clock,” Chakrabarti said.

“I want to reassure people that I think this is very difficult, if not completely impossible.”

Chakrabart is not alone in his optimism. Dr. Zain Chagla, who is also an infectious disease specialist, acknowledged that Canadians are on the verge of returning to their normal lives.

We are coming to that point soon. “Most of us can get a second vaccine in the next two or three weeks and two weeks later we are fully immunized,” Chagla said, adding that this could return us to “pre-pandemic” conditions.

“It takes a little longer for some of our public expectations, in terms of disguise and physical distancing, as part of our daily lives. But this really quickly starts to get smaller and smaller. ”

The story goes down the ad

















2:38

More than 40 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Canada: Tam





More than 40 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Canada: Tam



Specialist comments come amid enthusiastic vaccinations across the country. About 78 percent of Canadians over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam, and more than 44 percent are fully vaccinated against the disease.

Canadians may not be aware of how good these vaccines are, according to Chakrabarti.

We have really underestimated what vaccines can do. Even with the variants, we have not yet found a variant that will completely escape the effects of the vaccine, especially against the outcomes we are concerned about, which are hospitalization and death, he said.

Clinical trial data from all four Canadian vaccines approved by Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen and AstraZeneca showed that every single stroke was extremely effective in preventing hospital admissions.

The story goes down the ad

Whenever the Canadian provinces were blocked, it happened because the spread of COVID-19 was overwhelming hospitals – and the spread had to be slowed down to avoid forcing medical professionals to make impossible decisions. But with vaccines that reduce the bite power of COVID-19, catching the disease does not mean what it once did, according to Chagla.

“The disease becomes completely different in people who are fully vaccinated compared to those who are not vaccinated,” he said.

“After vaccinations, this link between cases and hospitalizations is not as strong.”

Still, for Canadians, the very successful spread of vaccination is setting the stage for a time when the country is learning to live with COVID-19 – as we do with other diseases – as opposed to stopping in our footsteps to prevent it.

The story goes down the ad

This may take some time to learn, according to Chakrabarti. “Shifting our perspective” will be an important part of returning to normalcy, he said.

“Looking at everyday cases is no longer productive,” he said, stressing the fact that an increase in cases will not necessarily lead to an equivalent jump in hospital admissions.

“I think that needs to change.”

















1:57

Returning Canadian travelers face confusion with looser COVID-19 restrictions





Returning Canadian travelers face confusion with looser COVID-19 restrictions



Chakrabarti added that soon there will come a time when Canadians will have to enjoy parties, instead of waving their finger at them.

“When we see groups of people doing things, even if you are doing something you may not be comfortable with, for example, a party inside, we should stop moralizing it,” he explained.

“If someone has an internal party at this point in time, it is not something that will trigger a chain reaction that can then cause massive waves of infection and hospitalizations.”

The story goes down the ad

Still, Chagla said there are still a few weeks to go before Canadians expect the only risk of a house party as a complaint to noise from neighbors.

“There are populations that have not been reached by vaccines that can show themselves too quickly to strain health care systems,” he said, pointing to the Waterloo region as an example – a region that saw a brief increase in cases triggered by Delta variants.

“It is not catastrophic, but it is unpleasant. So I think we are just at the top. ”

Read more: Canada tops world in vaccinated population as new COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000

And once we cross that threshold – which Chagla said could happen around “from mid-to late August” – Canadians will have to start learning to wash their shoulders again with each other.

Chakrabarti recommended Canadians be relieved if they feel nervous.

“I’m not telling you to go straight to a Tools concert inside, but you may want to start by keeping other people vaccinated in your home for dinner and just feeling comfortable with that feeling,” he said. .

“Having people there – you realize you won’t even think about it once you get comfortable. And then you can slowly make a backup. “