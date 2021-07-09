Haitian voices highlight community pain | FIU News

By Laura Lopez Ramos

After the President of Haiti Jovenel The assassination of Moïse, members of the FIU Haitian Community shared their thoughts on Haiti’s precarious political future, concerns about loved ones and the collective process of nation mourning.

“The news of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the attack on First Lady Martine shocked me to the core. I was very worried about the civil unrest that could happen so the first thing I did was call to check on my dad and grandma who currently reside in Haiti. This may be the case for many of my students and other colleagues at FIU. Sometimes it feels like we can never get a break, but I’m still hoping my beautiful motherland, Haiti, will finally have the peace it deserves. Haitians are the most resilient people and I am very proud to be one. ”

–Juliette Saint Louis, Assistant Professor and Principal Academic Advisor, Advocate for the School of Communication & Journalism and Diversity, Equality and Inclusion, CARTA

“So savage that we as a nation use violence and crime only when our political changes go beyond what makes our strength: But many loads are not heavy! (Many hands together make the heavy burden light). The assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moïse, as well as many citizens before him and during his presidency, are free actions, further tarnishing the sacrifice of our ancestors that led to the Independence of our country in 1804. All the unknowns behind this and beyond are very disturbing and even predict gloomy moments for Ayiti Cheri [Haiti, My Love]! “

—Nicolas André, Associate Professor of Teaching and Coordinator of the Creole Creole Program, Department of Modern Languages ​​and Kimberly Green Center for Latin America and the Caribbean

“I grew up in Little Haiti,” he said. I saw the struggle and resilience of the Haitian community in Miami. I participated in some of the manifestations (protests) as children knowing that my people were fighting for immigration rights, justice and peace in our ancestral home. Never in my wildest dream would I think of seeing and reading new news – the President of Haiti has been assassinated. It’s sad and difficult to process. Based on my media observations and interviews, President Moïse was a man of self-confidence, almost very proud, but he was still human. Despite what some might think of him politically, he was trying to move Haiti forward. Please keep his family and the Haitian diaspora in your thoughts and prayers. ”

—Yselande Pierre, Associate Director, BBC Campus Life, Student Affairs

“The news of the president’s assassination was alarming, to say the least. Haitians know the devastation and unrest that Haiti has faced for more than a decade. It almost never seems to end. The assassination of the president could be a catalyst for things to come to the country. There may very well be a change in the political order in Haiti; however, I’m not so sure it will be useful for the country. My hope is that justice will be done for those who committed this horrible crime. ”

—Rachel Pierre, Master of Public Health student and DEI student assistant

“I see the death of President Jovenel Moïse as barbaric, unacceptable and cowardly. As Haitians, we are naturally very emotional people, we have never learned the art of controlling our emotions, our passion and we have never learned the art of working through our differences. Haiti government officials should seek help from the Haitian diaspora and the international community (if needed) to fully understand how and why this happened. Martine Moïse, I tell her that we (Haitian-American women) are praying for your speedy recovery, your ability to continue educating your children, and the opportunity one day to continue your husband’s legacy. As our motto in Haiti says: ‘There is strength in unity‘ [union makes strength]. The death of President Jovenel Moïse will not be in vain. ”

—Linda Champagne, Associate Auditor, Financial System & Support Service, Auditor Office

“Awakening from the news of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse I suffered a state of shock which turned into immediate distress for my close family members living in Haiti. The relentless upheaval that our beloved Ayiti Cherie has experienced is not what our ancestors wanted when they fought for Haiti to become the first Black Republic. I’m concerned about my family living in Haiti and my parents who are part of the Haitian diaspora during this time – which also includes an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths. As more details go into this horrific assassination, we hear about what his wife and children have experienced and the unknown of the political environment in Haiti, I pray for my ancestral land and the mental health and well-being of the people of Haiti island and in diaspora “.

—Emmanuele A. Bowles, Director, Diversity, Equality and Inclusion

“The recent tragedy in Haiti has shocked the entire Haitian community. After hearing the news, I can confidently say that many of us were overwhelmed by emotions. The shock of President Jovenel’s assassination can be felt most with the older generation. They have a deeper understanding of the impact this really brings. This moment is the one we will all hold in our hearts. And although many of us are still sad, I am confident that our strong and proud Nation of People will return from this. “

—Kensley Youte, alumnus, School of Journalism and Communication, CARTA