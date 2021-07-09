US Navy Africa, Europe Attends International Maritime Defense Conference> United States Navy> News Stories





“I want to thank Adm. Yakubu and the Navy of Ghana for hosting this event,” Lacore said. “Thank you for investing your time and resources to support this meeting of Regional Navy Chiefs and senior civilian leaders to discuss our collective maritime safety concerns and initiatives.” The event included speakers from the Chiefs of Navy and Air Force from around the world, prominent Admirals and Generals, naval experts, exhibitors and solution providers as they focused on solutions to the challenges posed to trade across the Gulf of Guinea. “The conference has come a long way since 2014, which had about 50 participants and less than ten exhibitors, so far participants from over 70 countries, including 15 Chiefs of the Navy and Air Force, 300 participants, 40 exhibitors and sponsors. as well as more than 30 speakers, becoming arguably Africa’s largest maritime industry gathering, “said Adm. General Adm. Issah Adam Yakubu – Chief of Naval Staff in Ghana.” Interested Gulf of Guinea Institutions “They can not allow their operations to slow down due to the pandemic, as the criminals did not do so, but rather increased the pace of their operations during the period.” The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was the Honorary Visitor of this year. The theme was ‘Maritime Security and Trade: The Link Between a Secure Maritime Domain and a Developed Blue Economy’. “As nations seek to adjust and regenerate in economic development and growth, after COVID-19, coastal states and even landlocked countries have a vested interest in addressing maritime safety issues, for whatever measures and strategies determined to revive economies, would depend largely on trade, “Bawumia said. Reports across the Gulf of Guinea recently signal an increase in attacks by Pirate Action Groups with most incidents occurring off the coasts of Cameroon, Nigeria, Benin and Ghana. ““The Gulf of Guinea is a critical link to African and global economic prosperity,” Lacore said. The region’s economic dynamism is the result of the Gulf of Guinea, which houses 4.5 percent of the world’s proven oil reserves and 4 percent of world fish production. It is critical that these resources can flow from and through this unimpeded region along maritime trade routes, supporting the global economy. But the region’s maritime wealth has attracted non-state actors, who lack economic opportunities elsewhere, to engage in illegal activities. “ Bawumia stated that the Government of Ghana will adopt a National Integrated Naval Strategy (NIMS), which will increase inter-institutional cooperation and thus increase cooperation between the land, naval and air forces and key actors in the country, as the sea is super highways for global trade and that Africa’s search for a Continental Free Trade Area cannot be successful without a secured maritime field. “In the last year, the U.S. has had more presence in the Gulf of Guinea than we have for a long time with many U.S. Coast Guard cutters and USS Hershel” Woody “Williams [ESB-4] deployed in this area, ”said Lacore. The US Navy Europe-Africa / US Sixth Fleet, based in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in collaboration with Allied and inter-agency partners in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

