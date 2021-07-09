News Analysis A change in perception in relations between Sri Lanka and China?

Since the pandemic struck last year, China has topped the list in providing substantial and timely support to Sri Lanka – through over $ 2 billion in loans and foreign exchange, and Sinopharm vaccines reaching over one million donations and around six million for procurement so far. However, despite aid in the past and pandemic times, China is under public scrutiny more than ever before.

This is significant because in the nationalist political landscape of Sri Lanka Sinhala, resistance to the imperialist West and invading India is a popular political position, the prevailing rhetoric in the south of the Sinhala-majority country since its Independence in 1948, through the years of civil war , and the decade after. But China’s growing skepticism in public discourse and the media, including cartoons alluding to the Chinese dragon or flag, is relatively new.

The sentiment came to the fore in May this year, when the government passed a controversial bill led by China-backed Colombo Port City, and during recent controversy over signboards in public places and government offices involving mandarins while excluding Tamil , a national language in Sri Lanka. In resistance to Port City Bill, influential Sri Lankan Buddhist monks said they would never allow a Chinese colony in their country.

What has changed in the way Sri Lankans perceive their country relations with the Asian giant?

Karunasena Kodituwakku, the former Sri Lankan Ambassador to China during the previous government, blames the Rajapaksa administration. When the country prides itself on its unrelated foreign policy legacy, to see the Sri Lankans calling the Port City a Chinese colony brings a very negative connotation to the project, said Mr. Kodituwakku.

The City Port is a good investment for Sri Lanka. The former government also wanted the project to develop the country into a regional financial center. The current administration should have handled it in a mature way and built the national consensus on it. They failed to do that, he told her Hindu. They should have passed laws after discussions with all local actors. If you look at the history of Sri Lanka, all important international agreements and treaties were signed only after securing bipartisan consensus.

Former Foreign Secretary Prasad Kariyawasam said given its geographical location, Sri Lanka has maintained friendly relations with maritime nations, including China, since ancient times. Such relationships have always had a sense of strategic content. Sri Lanka after independence has been careful to avoid a zero-sum approach to relations with foreign partner nations, thus trying to maintain equally close relations with all countries both in word and deed, he stressed. But the traditional friendship between Sri Lanka and China has now become more nuanced, he noted, with unique characteristics, unparalleled in bilateral relations, displaying a special partnership, especially at the level of the two governments.

Pointing to a possible shift in perception, from China seen as a partner and collaborator, to a competitor now, Mr Kariyawasam said: The fact that 21st century export-oriented China is not just a development aid partner, but a competitor to the trade, industrial and human resources interests of Sri Lanka and its other foreign partners, seems to be making the relationship increasingly challenging, especially in the minds of the public, raising their concerns about the basic framework of the democratic nature of Sri Lanka State also.

The new dynamic could also have political costs within the country, according to opposition Progressive Alliance (TPA) leader and opposition MP Mano Ganesan. The Sinhalese people, he said, are feeling weak as they support Rajapaksas based on their promise that they will not sell national assets in other countries. The term sale can be tricky, but for all practical purposes, we have a Chinese state-run company with considerable control in Port City for a long time to come, and the government passed a Bill approving it , he said.

Further, reading the Chinese commitment regarding the Sri Lankan plural context, in Mr. Ganesan noted that China seems ignorant of the ethnic and religious diversity in the island country. If they [Chinese] want to gain the trust of the Tamils, they must accept that we are a diverse country with different ethnic and religious groups, not a completely Sinhala-Buddhist country, Mr Ganesan said, reiterating his remarks in his statement after the TPAs ​​recently met with the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. The presence of china in Sri Lanka is not the only national security concern of India. Tamils ​​view China with suspicion because we wonder if they accept us as Sri Lankas, said the statement issued on Tuesday.

Likewise, Tamils ​​also highly value India’s geopolitical concerns. We are in South Asia, and in this sense, India is immediate family and China is a distant relative. So when I think the Chinese have controlling actions in the southern part of our island, I remember the Cuban Missile Crisis and its aftermath, Ganesan said. Hindu.

Expressing a similar sentiment in Parliament this week, Tamil National Alliance Jaffna district legislator Shritharan spoke of alleged efforts by China and Pakistan to work on projects on islands near the Jaffna Peninsula. Do not incite India in this way, he told the government. No matter how many problems we have, Tamiles will always stay with India, with which we have an organic connection, he said.