International
Educators’ unions appreciate the guidelines for CDC schools, but acknowledge the challenges
The two largest U.S. unions representing teachers voiced approval Friday for the new federal guidelines, calling for the full reopening of schools, while acknowledging that more challenges were expected with children under 12 not eligible for vaccination.
new recommendations, released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, come after students, teachers and parents have endured a divisive school year characterized by changing shifts, school closures and the hasty implementation of distance learning plans to contain the coronavirus .
Education has been a hot spot since the outbreak of the pandemic, when many teachers and families were afraid of personal schooling. But distance learning has proven an inadequate replacement for many parents and students, and almost all major districts plan to reopen full-time schools in the fall, though they still need to persuade some reluctant parents to send their children. again.
Miguel Cardona, secretary of education, said in a statement Friday that our top priority is to ensure that students from our nations can learn safely in person at their schools and classrooms.
The new CDC guideline will help teachers achieve that goal, union leaders said.
Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Alliance, the largest teachers union in the country, said the guidelines were an important roadmap for reducing the risk of Covid-19 in schools in a statement.
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, which has already pushed for schools to reopen completely this fall, said in a statement that the guideline confirms two truths: that students learn better in the classroom and that vaccines remain our bet best to stop the spread of this virus.
new recommendations call for vaccinating as many people as possible, wearing masks for unvaccinated people in schools, three meters of social distance between students, and setting up various prevention tactics.
For teachers across the country, this guide sets out a floor, not a ceiling; is based on the evidence we have about Covid broadcasting and reminds us that we need to stay committed to other mitigation strategies, said Ms. Weingarten, adding that we share the growing concern over the Delta variant, as well as the evolving science about Covid transmission to young people, all make it a duty for school districts to remain committed to both vaccinations and these safety protocols.
Studies suggest that vaccines remain effective against the Delta variant. As of Friday, 55.9 percent of those 12 and older across the country had been fully vaccinated, according to federal data.
The new guidelines also suggest that districts base their approaches on local conditions rather than broad prescriptions, an approach that Ms. Pringle applauded.
Importers’s important that we pay attention to the unique needs of all our schools and the communities where they serve, said Ms. Pringle. We have a responsibility as a country to address the disproportionate burden suffered throughout this pandemic by communities of color, which has contributed to families not being able to or holding back their children in personal instruction.
Schools largely proved safer during the pandemic than many had thought, and in general, serious illness and death among children have been rare. Young children are also less likely to transmit the virus to others than adolescents and adults.
Meisha Porter, chancellor for New York City schools, the largest school system in the country, reiterated that she planned to turn students into full-time students in September.
Science shows that our rigorous, multi-layered approach has made our schools safer places and we are reviewing the CDC guidelines with our health experts, said Ms. Porter in a statement.
But no vaccine is federally authorized for children under 12, and children accounted for a higher percentage of cases as the pandemic passed, although there are far fewer cases in general than during the winter peak.
Scientists are concerned about an inflammatory syndrome that may appear in children weeks after they contract the virus, even those that were asymptomatic when they became infected, and some children experience residual symptoms often known as long Covid.
The highly transmissible Delta variant is spreading rapidly in areas with low vaccination rates that the CDC estimates is now the dominant variant in the United States.
Expert opinion on the new guidelines was mixed.
Dr. Benjamin Linas, an infectious disease specialist at Boston University, called the suggestions science-based and right-of-way.
For the first time, I really think they hit him in the nose, he said.
Emily Oster, a Brown University economist and author of books for parents who entered the controversial debate over school reopening last year, using data to argue that children should return to school in person, said she was generally satisfied with the agencys framework, which she said gave the districts a roadmap to reopen without being too descriptive.
Although she had pushed for an even more relaxed instruction regularly removing the three-meter rule, for example she said the new recommendations gave neighborhoods considerable flexibility.
This is, in some ways, the most positive about their advice, said Dr. Oster.
But Jennifer B. Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, worried that the debate among local officials over better security protocols could prove paralyzing.
At a news conference Friday, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said deciding which measures to implement had always been the responsibility of local school districts.
Reporting contributed by Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Emily Anthes and Sarah Mervosh.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/09/education/unions-school-reopening-guidelines.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]