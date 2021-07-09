Educators’ unions appreciate the guidelines for CDC schools, but acknowledge the challenges

The two largest U.S. unions representing teachers voiced approval Friday for the new federal guidelines, calling for the full reopening of schools, while acknowledging that more challenges were expected with children under 12 not eligible for vaccination.

new recommendations, released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, come after students, teachers and parents have endured a divisive school year characterized by changing shifts, school closures and the hasty implementation of distance learning plans to contain the coronavirus .

Education has been a hot spot since the outbreak of the pandemic, when many teachers and families were afraid of personal schooling. But distance learning has proven an inadequate replacement for many parents and students, and almost all major districts plan to reopen full-time schools in the fall, though they still need to persuade some reluctant parents to send their children. again.

Miguel Cardona, secretary of education, said in a statement Friday that our top priority is to ensure that students from our nations can learn safely in person at their schools and classrooms.