Huawei executor Meng Wanzhou loses bid for key evidence in US extradition battle

A BC judge has dismissed Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s attempt to present a host of bank evidence in its legal battle against extradition to the United States on fraud charges.

As a result of Friday’s ruling, Huawei Technologies chief financial officer will lead the final three weeks of extradition hearings next month without key documents that her lawyers argued would “fatally” undermine the entire U.S. case against her. .

Meng faces fraudulent allegations over investment bank HSBC fraudulent allegations in connection with the activities of a Huawei subsidiary in Iran, which the U.S. has said violate sanctions. Meng and her firm deny any wrongdoing. HSBC released documents related to its relationship with Huawei under a court-mediated agreement in April in Hong Kong.

“My decision is for the request to be rejected,” Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes said during a case management hearing Friday. “HSBC documents will not be accepted.”

Holmes did not give her reasons for the decision, but said they would be left in approximately 10 days.

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou is fighting extradition to the United States. She alleges that HSBC documents themselves undermine allegations of fraud against her. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

Menghas has been under night surveillance and ongoing surveillance at her Vancouver residence since December 2018, when she was arrested at Vancouver International Airport. She had hoped the newly obtained HSBC evidence would help shed its legal battle two and a half years.

Her lawyers argued last month that HSBC documents prove that the US cheated Canada for the strength of its case: that Menglied in the bank over Huawei’s links to Skycom, a subsidiary operating in Iran. Defense counsel argued that allowing evidence would prove the U.S. misconduct and thus invalidate its extradition request.

The case has placed Canada between two superpowers, Washington and Beijing, and two Canadian nationals still languish in Chinese prisons on espionage charges, which the federal government sees as revenge.

A lawyer for Meng argued on June 29 that HSBC documents would prove the U.S. confession “simply can no longer survive control.”

“The act of fraud advanced by [U.S.]”is fatally implicated by the new evidence,” the lawyers said. This new evidence consists of questionable reliable, up-to-date business data from the alleged HSBC victim, which are capable of potentially demonstrating that the narratives presented by [U.S.]they are so flawed that they compel the court not to rely on them. “

But Canadian government attorneys argued against allowing the HSBC files as evidence, saying the data is more relevant to a pending criminal case against Meng in the U.S., not Canadian extradition hearings.

Meng’s next hearing is scheduled for July 29, just days before three weeks of court appearances expected to begin on August 3.