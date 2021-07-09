Zoe with Zoe fires: British Columbia





GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – This June, Canada saw dangerous heatwaves, breaking the national high temperature record. Unfortunately, the same city that broke that record burned to the ground just a day later. At the end of June, more than 40 fires were burning across the Canadian province of British Columbia.

Just one day after setting the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada, the city of Lyton was engulfed in flames. Local officials say residents had only a few minutes to get out, with nearly 90% of the village burned to the ground. Two other nearby fires were classified as out of control and burned 60 and 75 square miles in less than 24 hours respectively. FILE – In this photo of Thursday, July 1, 2021, a fire burns in the mountains north of Lyton, British Columbia, Canada, during record high temperatures. According to a study released Wednesday, July 7, 2021, the deadly heat wave that engulfed the Pacific Northwest and western Canada was virtually impossible without man-made climate change, which also added a few extra degrees to record-breaking heat. (Darryl Dyck / Canadian Press through AP, File) After the July 4 weekend, the number of fires went to over 200. Many fires were caused by an extreme lightning event in which over 710,000 hits were recorded in just 15 hours – that’s about 5% of Canada’s annual lightning in less than one day . The bright white areas above large fires are pyrocumulonimbus clouds – made of smoke and ice and created by the heat rising from a fire. These clouds can actually produce storms and lightning, which can ignite even more fires and start a dangerous cycle. The fires had a positive effect as smoke billowed into the northern U.S., it brought a hazy and colorful hue to the sky and spectacular sunsets. British Columbia is no stranger to fires, but scientists are convinced that the extreme heat only increased the risk of fire.

