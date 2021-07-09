Indigenous women take and leave prominent positions in Canada





It was an extraordinary news week for indigenous women, beginning with the appointment of Mary Simon, an Inuk from northern Quebec, as Canada’s first Indigenous Governor-General.

Then on Thursday, Jody Wilson-Raybould, former justice minister and a descendant of the people Musgamagw Tsawataineuk and Laich-kwil-tach, announced that she was leaving politics in a letter that did not raise fists to be an indigenous woman in the House Similiarities. Finally, late Thursday, after several rounds of voting for two days, RoseAnne Archibald of the Taykwa Tagamou Nation in Ontario emerged as the first woman to become the national head of the Assembly of First Nations, the largest Native American organization.

As my colleague Dan Bilefsky pointed out in his article, Ms. Simon comes with a long record of accomplishments as she becomes the representative of Queen Elizabeth IIs as President of Canada: A former broadcaster, she helped negotiate a land claim settlement in 1975 between the Cree and Inuit Communities in northern Quebecs and Quebec government. She was also president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the national Inuit rights group. As a diplomat, she was Canada’s representative in Denmark and ambassador for circular affairs, advocating for Canada’s interests in the Arctic. [Read: Trudeau Appoints Canadas First Indigenous Governor General] Symbolism of Mrs. Simons in the ceremonial position of governor general can play two ways within indigenous communities. Indigenous leaders praised her skills, her appointment, and said having an indigenous person in that job was too late. But other indigenous people are less intimidated, if still impressed, by Mrs. Simon. The governor-general’s role in Canadian politics is seen and treated primarily as a symbol, Riley Yesno, a researcher at the Yellowhead Institute, told me on Friday. Indigenous youth and many of the grass roots The local leadership is calling for more material change than symbolic positions can offer. And so over the last few days, I have been somewhat rolling my eyes at Justin Trudeau announcing this appointment as a very big act of reconciliation. Mrs. Yesno, who is Anishinaabe, added that the Inuit are more likely to see themselves as Canadian as well as Indigenous than many people from other Indigenous groups, especially the First Nations.

At a press conference on Friday, Ms. Archibald, who had been Ontario’s regional chief, said her relationship with Doug Ford, the Conservative Prime Minister of Ontario, gave a preliminary glimpse of how he would deal with Mr Trudeau and other prime ministers. Ask the Ontario government many times we have been in disagreement, she said, adding that despite those disagreements, their overall relationship was positive and productive. I have the ability to create a space that is respectful and good with other leaders and, at the same time, hold them accountable.

This was not the experience of Mrs. Wilson-Raybould. The resignation of her cabinet during the SNC-Lavalin affair was seen by many indigenous people undermining Mr Trudeaus’s twin goals of establishing reconciliation with indigenous people and advancing the cause of women. Ever since she became an independent member of Parliament, Ms. Wilson-Raybould has been a fierce critic of the institution. That continued when she announced this week that she would not seek re-election in a vote that could come this fall. From my country over the last six years, I have noticed a change in Parliament, a regress, it wrote in a statement posted online. It has become increasingly toxic and ineffective while marginalizing individuals from certain backgrounds. In my opinion, federal politics is increasingly a shameful triumph of partisanship detrimental to essential action. Indigenous children disappeared in Canada The remains of those presumed to be indigenous children have been discovered at the site of destroyed boarding schools in Canada. Here’s what you need to know: Wallpapers: Around 1883, indigenous children in many parts of Canada were forced to attend residential schools on a forced assimilation program. Most of these schools were run by the church, and all banned the use of indigenous languages ​​and indigenous cultural practices, often through violence. Illness as well as sexual, physical, and emotional abuse were rampant. About 150,000 children went through the schools between their opening and closing in 1996. The Lost Children : or National Truth and Reconciliation Commission, set up as part of a government pardon and settlement over schools, concluded that at least 4,100 students died while being pursued, many by ill-treatment or neglect, others by illness or accident. In many cases, families never learned the fate of their offspring, who they are now known as missing children. Findings: In May, members of Secwepemc’s First Tkemlups Nation found 215 bodies at the Kamloops school which was operated by the Roman Catholic Church until 1969 after bringing in radars that penetrated the ground. In June, an indigenous group said the remains of about 751 people, mostly children, had been found in unmarked graves at the site of a former boarding school in Saskatchewan. Cultural genocide: In a 2015 report, the commission concluded that the system was a form of cultural genocide. Murray Sinclair, a former judge and senator who chaired the commission, recently said he now believed the number of missing children was beyond 10,000. Apology and next steps: The commission called for an apology from the pope for the role of the Roman Catholic Church. Pope Francis banned one, but the Archbishop of Vancouver apologized on behalf of his archbishop. Canada has formally apologized and offered financial and other research support, but indigenous leaders believe the government still has a long way to go.

The remark echoed a speech last month at the House of Commons by Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, an Inuk and member of the New Democratic Party for Nunavut. “Every time I go to the premises of the House of Commons, I speak in these rooms, I remember every step of the way I do not belong here,” she said in a speech, announcing that she too would not seek re-election and in which she confessed that was racially profiled by parliamentary security. The reality is that this institution and country is created by the back, trauma and displacement of indigenous people.

