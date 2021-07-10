After computer anomaly and subsequent Global News history, Ontario man receives 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Neil McDougall, a plumber living in Mississauga, is a happy man after he finally got his second COVID-19 vaccine.

However, he had to show clinic controllers a Global News video report in order to get it.

“I showed my clip on your show, ‘The Man Denied the Second Dose,’ (and) that caught their attention,” said McDougall, whose story appeared on Global News on July 7th.

He said he was denied the opportunity to take his second dose twice at the Toronto-run clinic in Cloverdale Mall in Etobicoke and was about to give up, but then he pulled out his phone and told them the story. video supervisors.

After viewing the report, McDougall said the clinic staff finally agreed to give him his second stroke.

In late June, McDougall tried to get his second goal at a Drug Mart Shoppers near his home. However, when the pharmacy staff got his vaccination record using his health card number, they claimed he had already taken two shots even though he had not done so.

The recording showed that both strokes were administered on the same day in April – an impossibility. Even so, he said the pharmacy staff told him there was nothing they could do.

After reporting McDougall’s story, Global News received messages from other Ontario residents who said their data was also incorrect.

“It said, ‘The second dose, you had two doses,'” said Patricia Harrington of Burlington.

Harrington said she received her first stroke at Joseph Brant Hospital in April. But before leaving the meeting, she noticed the vaccination record claiming she would have taken both doses.

“Who else is this happening to?” Harrington was surprised and contacted Global News to tell her story.

She said she was persistent with the hospital staff members, who were helpful and understanding. Even so, it took several days to clear the error in the provincial registers. Harrington said she has taken her second current dose.

In London, psychologist Robert Schnurr said he received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 26. He received an email confirming the shooting.

Then, on May 18, Schnurr received another confirmation from the Ontario Ministry of Health claiming that he received a second dose in Gray Bruce County, which is about 200 miles away.

“They said I would have been vaccinated twice already,” Schnurr said in an interview.

However, that information was inaccurate. He had only received one shot at that point.

“This is a valuable document from the Ontario Government … and I know if I show up at a clinic here in London, they will return it to me,” Schnurr said.

“I may see myself rejecting some information, but this is a big enough mistake to make.”

Like Harrington, Schnurr went ahead with local officials and the mistake was cleared up within a day. Since then he has taken his second hit.

“If I were not in charge of it, I would have been in the same position [Neil McDougall] it was, ”said Schnurr.

Global News contacted the Ontario Ministry of Health to inquire about the frequency of errors detected. A ministry spokesman acknowledged the investigation but gave no information.

Harrington tips for those who got their first hit?

“Read the paperwork – not just pick it up and leave,” she said.

As for McDougall, he said he is embracing the weekend by celebrating his first cut in seven months and getting fully vaccinated after two attempts.

“I got the vaccine and your video helped,” he said.

