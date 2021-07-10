DVIDS – News – NAVSUP WSS Philadelphia Hosts International Military Supply Officers





NAVSUP hosted military officers from nine partner nations as part of the International Marine Supply Officer School Officer Training Course, June 29-30, at the Marine Support Activity in Philadelphia. The International Officer Supply Course helps international supply officers learn about U.S. culture and share best practices for conducting military logistics in a complex global environment. The course is modeled after training provided for U.S. defense personnel working in the supply and maintenance communities. Designed to familiarize students with the organizational structure of the U.S. government, U.S. Navy, naval supply systems command, defense logistics agency, and their relationship to the foreign military sales process. Adm. Adm Ken Ken Epps, commander, NAVSUP WSS, told the students, When I was an instructor at the Navy Supply Corps School, this was a highly coveted course to teach. It's a privilege to meet this class in person and give everyone a chance to get a hands-on experience at home. Following the commanders' remarks, subject matter experts from across the command informed the students and held discussions on a number of topics including: a summary of the NAVSUP WSS command, international programs, foreign military operations and sales, and transportation, engineering, contracting, performance-based logistics , and distribution of repairable parts. The second day of the event began with a summary by three Foreign Security Assistance Representatives who shared their experiences of working within the US Navy at NAVSUP WSS, which currently supports 44 SAFRs in 27 offices from 20 countries. SAFRs work side by side with NAVSUP WSS employees and perform an integral role in supporting Foreign Military Sales programs. Royal Australian Air Force Guarantee Officer Neil Crawley has been representing his service as SAFR at NAVSUP WSS since December 2018. It is a great privilege to be elected to this post, Crawley said. Being elected means being identified as very representative of your country and service, and is expected to maintain the highest standard of professionalism just like your counterparts here. The rest of the day was spent on topics including Information Management System – International Logistics, Security Cooperation Information Portal, Adult Goods Tracking System, Repair of WebRoR Repair Management System, Reporting Discrepancies and Deficiencies, followed by an overview of country program teams within Foreign Military Sales. We are always excited to welcome our partners, our friends, our allies, Epps told the class. When you get better, we get better, so we will do everything we can to increase it. The visit to Philadelphia is part of a three-week tour that begins at the Naval Supply Corps School in Newport, Rhode Island, with trips to various military bases and cultural sites in and around Philadelphia; Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Norfolk, Virginia; and Washington, DC. The tour was preceded by six weeks of mostly class-based instruction in Newport. NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under the command, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse workforce, worldwide, with more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and Navy Supply Corps bring and enable supply chain, procurement, operational logistics and family and sailor care activities with our mission partners to generate preparedness and support naval forces worldwide to prevent and win resolutely wars.



