In Cannes under COVID-19, fascination unmasked | World News
CANNES, France (AP) For almost everyone who has come to the Cannes Film Festival after months in various phases of blockage and care, the transition is spinning.
Even in normal years, Cannes is an attack. But this time, diving into theaters at full capacity and filling the red carpet is like stepping into another world. The morning after the premiere of the documentary Val Kilmer Val in Cannes, his co-director Ting Poo was still shaking.
Yesterday was so surreal. Just watching the movie with a full theater and here at the most prestigious film festival, “said Poo.” Going from being close to people in that experience in one day was incredible.
The pandemic is not invisible in Cannes. A negative COVID-19 test is required every 48 hours even for those who are vaccinated, unless they take pictures in the European Union. Movie lovers wear masks indoors. Everything is a bit silent. Usually well booked hotels have vacancies. Shows that usually leave hundreds in queues outside are not filled. Ordinary dwarf ticket seekers praying for a gift have left the Palais, the festival center, to clear the space.
But in places like the red carpet in Cannes, life is almost normal if normal can ever be applied to a carpet stretch where stargazers move every few hours like floating parades. Glamor has been unmasked, perhaps more than any other time in the last half year of the pandemic.
During the first days of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, held two months later than usual, and after last year’s edition was thoroughly cleaned, the red carpet looked a lot like always before. Marion Cotillard, Bella Hadid, Matt Damon, Helen Mirren and Adam Driver have all walked together, though they may all have been classified, according to fashion, by Spike Lee and his flamingo-pink Louis Vuitton costume. Most walk in disguise, as the carpet is out and most participants are vaccinated although no proof is required. And there are no less photographers than usual who joke about the attention of the stars.
The spectacle is set up exactly where it stopped. Nature, even the variety wrapped in Cannes, is healing.
It’s a bit like a weird dream, like waking up from this two-year sleep doing nothing and suddenly: Boom, said Avshalom Pollak, star of Nades Lapid’s Ahed’s Knee, a passionate Israeli drama vying for the Golden Palm. There is a kind of feeling very special to him because it is like: Where is the world going? Are you resuming? Is it changing? What is going on here?
Cannes is developing on foot in France by easing restrictions on COVID-19 and reopening international travel. About half of the French have received at least one vaccine, while 38% are fully vaccinated. But the delta variant has pushed infections to recede a bit recently, raising fears of a resurgence. On Friday, French Health Minister Olivier Vran said the delta variant is likely to become the dominant type of France this weekend.
This, along with images of masked participants in premieres, has pushed the festival to boost mask memories before the show. A large crowd on the beach after parties were cut, in hotels throughout the Croisette movie, publicists and executives pushed their chairs into open balconies. Cannes Mayor David Lisnard has even hired a pair of COVID-19 sniffing dogs to help with the screening.
Ahead of the festival, its director Thierry Frmaux said dinners would be preferred this year over cocktails. On the sunny French Riviera, most restaurants are scattered on the sidewalks. A big concession: Frmaux is not greeting guests at the top of the Palais stairs with a kiss, though there have been some deceptive smooches.
The pandemic is not invading, “Frmaux said on Tuesday.” So we all have to be careful, even though most of the festival visitors have been vaccinated.
But since there is such a country-to-country variation in vaccination trials, the U.S., for example, does not have the official vaccine passport that the festival requires most to be tested daily. The joke is that this year a negative test is the hottest ticket in Cannes. And while at first some complained about the less than elegant process of pulling into a booth to fill a saliva tube, the lab with umbrellas just down the road from Palais had become a regular stop for celebrants just like the Palais Nespresso bar, only a little refreshing.
The specially set up test site is staffed by 60 medical school students. Laboratory director Guillaume Armana said Friday that they were performing up to 4,000 tests every day.
We are working with the festival and the regional agency, “said Armana, who said any positive evidence would be confidential.” Right now we have maybe 10,000 people to try and everything is under control. Way is the best way to make a festival back here in Cannes and let people have a new life.
Associated Press’ Hilary Fox contributed to this report.
