NSW registers 50 new COVID-19 cases as Gladys Berejiklian warns ‘things will get worse’
New South Wales has recorded 50 new local COVID-19 cases, of which 26 were infectious while in the community.
Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said the figures – the highest in a few months and a new record – could only mean that cases will continue to rise.
“The only conclusion we can draw is that things will get worse before they get better,” she said.
With 23 of the latest cases close contacts and 14 domestic contacts, the Prime Minister said many were spreading the virus to loved ones, reiterating her calls for people in Greater Sydney to stay home.
That would be the only way out of the stalemate, she added.
“If you really love your parents, your sisters, your best friends, please stick to the rules,” she said on Saturday.
“It depends on whether we all choose to do the right thing and stick to the rules, or whether many of us think it’s okay to break the rules.
“This is what will determine how long we are stuck.”
The Prime Minister also suggested that some people had not been completely honest with the contact trackers.
“Please tell us the truth the first time. When people hold information, it means their contacts are potentially infectious in the community.”
There were 47 people in the hospital, including many younger ones.
Sixteen were in intensive care, including one teenager, one person in their 20s and another in their 30s.
Nineteen of those hospitalized are under 55 years old.
The Prime Minister said that the number of young people in the hospital was considerable.
“We have a number of young people in the ICU at the moment and this is a phenomenon we have not seen before in terms of the wider population,” she said.
The Chief Health Officer said NSW Health is translating health message materials into multicultural communities, saying it was a “very human process”.
Communication with community radio stations for language messaging was also being promoted.
“We are doing a lot more promotion with community radio and also for people from those communities to speak directly to their community,” Dr Chant said.
The new cases come as blocking restrictions were tightened further in Greater Sydney, with new restrictions on outdoor exercise, funerals and in-store browsing.
Blockade restrictions have been further tightened in Greater Sydney since 5 a.m. Friday.
Outdoor exercise is now limited to two people and is only allowed within 10 kilometers of local government area residents. Browsing in stores is also prohibited.
Fuel is also banned among non-household members, while funerals will be limited to just ten people from Sunday.
NSW Health on Friday evening released a list of 30 new exhibit locations, including two Bunnings stores in Randwick and Hoxton Park, and a range of six furniture stores in Campbelltown.
The complete list of exhibition sites is on the NSW Health website.
