Students remind minister of poor internet facilities in rural areas Karnataka | News from Bengaluru





BENGALURU: During a video conference interaction program with students on Friday, S Suresh Kumar, minister for primary and secondary education, was reminded again of the fact that a large number of students cannot access the internet.

Mohan Kumari, a student from Mysuru DIET told the minister: Sir, we received tabs, but there is no internet connection to attend classes.

Shortly after the program ended, the minister told reporters his department officials would meet on Monday to discuss how access to internet devices and equipment could be increased in rural areas.

A recent survey conducted by the public instruction department found that more than 31.3 lakh students in Karnataka do not have digital devices, 37.8 lakh do not have internet access and 8.7 lakh do not have television or home radio.

Some blocked education officers (BEOs) and talukleveli officials are trying to build a mobile bank for students with phones donated by people, Kumar said. We will meet with internet service providers and discuss how to better increase connectivity.

During the introduction program on the phone, one student expressed concern about the time needed to answer math questions under the multiple-choice format, the new marking scheme, while others said they were satisfied with the new format.

A student from Chikkamagaluru district expressed concern about poor bus services which the minister said he would take care of. Students participated in the video conference from the DIET (District Institute of Education and Training) offices.

II UP results

The Minister also said that the results for II UP are expected to be announced around July 20th. With the increase in the number of students graduating from 10th grade this year, we will also be looking at increasing the number of UP places in UP government colleges. No children will be deprived of the place, he said. Kumar was also convinced that the SSLC board exams, scheduled for July 19 and 21, would take place as planned, despite a PIL against him filed in the high court.

Even last year, there was a PIL in HC and the Supreme Court, Kumar said. The courts were convinced of our preparations and the SOPs we decided on and gave us permission for that. This year, we have increased the number of exam centers. We will inform the court of our preparations, he said.

He said 98% of teachers and officials involved in SSLC exams have been vaccinated. The rest will be vaccinated in the following days.

He pointed out that the positivity rate was 13.2% when the SSLC exams were held last year, while this year the positivity rate is only 1.7%. Several organizations such as Bharat Scout and Guides, Youth for Seva, Rotary International, the Advanced Education Service and Rainbow Hospitals have donated masks and the Embassy Group has provided cleaners.

Textbook printing has started and students will receive the books within 2-3 weeks, he said. The Department of Rural Development and panchayat raj has started an extensive program to provide toilets and drinking water equipment in all schools.

