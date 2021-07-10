Couple seriously injured in hot air balloon collision ‘progressing well’

Two people seriously injured in a hot air balloon collision are making good progress as investigators arrive at the scene to begin their investigation.

Two people were rushed to hospital with serious injuries, while nine others suffered moderate or minor injuries after the balloon crashed on Morven Ferry Rd, near Arrowtown in Otago, just before 10 a.m. Friday.

Sunrise Balloons previously said the flight of approximately one hour had passed erratically, operating within its normal wind parameters as it entered the landing area on a private runway.

As it approached, the balloon was caught by a sudden gust of wind and the basket containing the passengers was hit by a low bench.

READ MORE:

* Single vehicle collision blocks road near Aoraki / Mt Cook

* The fall of the tree injures the woman and the roofs remove the houses while the strong winds hit Dunedin

* Invaders escape with minor injuries after the tree falls on the car in Glenavy, Waimate



The balloon basket rested along with a fence and trees near a road with the property. Shortly after the incident, several balloon cloths were thrown over an additional power line to the home.

Transportation Accident Investigation Commission spokesman Simon Pleasants on Saturday said one investigator was at the scene, with another on the street.

They will design, measure and examine the rubble that is there over the next three days. They will also talk to eyewitnesses and the operator and emergency services on site.

Do you know more? Email [email protected]

Balloon maintenance records, the amount of experience the pilot had and the weather would also be part of the investigation, Pleasants said.

The collection of evidence is extensive to support many avenues that an investigation might follow. The initial focus is on gathering evidence that may disappear or change e.g. memories, or the effects of the weather.

The wreckage of the balloon, basket and other elements of the aircraft had been moved from the scene to a safe place.

Experienced balloon pilot Carrick McLellan was treated at nearby Lakes District Hospital for moderate injuries, the company said.

On Saturday a Dunedin Hospital spokeswoman said the two people who were seriously injured were progressing well into a stable condition.

HAMISH MCNEILLY / Sende An Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter lands at Dunedin Hospital with a patient from a hot air balloon crash near Arrowtown.

The remaining passengers were assessed at Lakes County Hospital for a range of minor injuries before being released.

The passengers on the flight were a mix of groups and individuals. The company realized that the passengers were all residents of New Zealand.

Sunrise Balloons has temporarily suspended its commercial operation and was cooperating fully with the police, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Transportation Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC).

Sunrise Balloons owner and chief pilot Hugh McLellan said the company was deeply saddened by the incident and the damage caused to staff and their guests.

DEBBIE JAMIESON / Sende Emergency services are taking part in the hot air balloon crash near Arrowtown.

We are fully supporting our staff and guests in this difficult time and wish everyone a full and speedy recovery, he said.

An internal investigation is underway and we are working closely with all relevant authorities.

Sunrise Balloons had been operating in the region for 23 years without incident, the company said.

The balloon landed on Philip Bunn land. He earlier said that his sister saw balloons coming to the ground.

“She said she hit the ground and started jumping and was crawling along the ground and jumped three times and spun.

TVNZ Emergency services and a van of Sunrise Balloons can be seen at the scene of a hot air balloon crash near Arrowtown. Photos from the TVNZ video.

“As he was spinning around, some people fell and the rest of them stayed in the balloon and retreated beyond the padodock and through a fence and got caught in a tree.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult said he had never heard of a collision like this in the area before.

It is extremely sad that this has happened, he said. On behalf of the rest of the district, I wish them a speedy recovery.

Debbie Jamieson / Sende Emergency services at the site of the hot air balloon crash on Friday.

Sunrise Balloons is a family owned business that has been flying in the region since 1998.

Hugh and Maureen McLellan own the business and their son, Carrick, also known as Rock, is one of the pilots.

TAIC is looking for anyone who has witnessed the ballooning and has taken photos or videos at [email protected]