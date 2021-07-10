A man stabbed a Hong Kong police officer. Now people are calling him a hero





His victim was a seemingly casual police officer – and for some in Hong Kong, that not only justified the violence but was a cause for remembrance.

Over the past week, a steady stream of visitors have returned July 1st crime scene in a memorial. Families have brought their young children to mourn for the person with the knife, who fatally turned the gun on himself shortly after the attack. The prestigious Hong Kong University student union approved a motion to say they “appreciated his sacrifice”. And this man’s employer, the liquor company Vitasoy, saw its share drop by 14.6%, its biggest drop since it went public in 1994, after giving condolences to the attacker’s family in a leaked internal memo. On the internet, some have hailed him as a hero.

Authorities responded to the monuments with rage. Carrie Lam, the city leader who was elected by just a few hundred people, urged the public to avoid inciting more “immoral actions”. Police defended the site of the stabbing for several days, removing flowers from the makeshift memorial and characterizing the attack as “terrorism”, fueling a confession from authorities that civil society is now under threat from random acts of political violence.

The July 1 attack revealed that while protests and political opposition are numb, the anger that rocked Hong Kong in 2019 remains in the anti-government camp – fueling fears of more violence. A submissive break The attack was particularly shocking for two reasons – both the choice of the victim and the choice of the day. For the first 20 years after Britain returned Hong Kong to mainland China, July 1 was a day of massive pro-democracy peaceful marches. This year, those demonstrations were stopped, ostensibly under coronavirus restrictions, and a large police presence was established. The victim was one of dozens of police officers stationed near a fenced street corner, which had been the starting point for previous pro-democracy marches, when his assailant pulled an item out of his bag and plunged it into it. The police officer was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Under national security law, Hong Kong authorities granted licenses for the July 1 marches, a symbol of Hong Kong’s relatively high level of freedom compared to mainland China. That changed after 2019. For months throughout that year, pro-democracy protests paralyzed parts of Hong Kong, several times resulting in violent clashes between protesters and police. Many demonstrators saw the police response as harsh, fueling public distrust of officers the democracy movement saw as government agents. And as the movement was moving into something more dangerous, Beijing’s tolerance for demonstrations in Hong Kong ended. When the coronavirus pandemic put a break in mass rallies, Beijing quickly used a backdoor on Hong Kong’s mini-constitution to bypass the city’s independent legal system and pass a controversial national security law , who criminalized acts of secession, overthrow, terrorism and cooperation with foreign forces. With roads blocked for peaceful protest, thousands have fled the city, migrating to western democracies offering safe havens, while hundreds have become political refugees. For those who have remained in Hong Kong, there are several legal ways to be heard. The July 1 attack showed that while the dissent was silent, it was not gone, said Joseph Cheng, a prominent Hong Kong political commentator who now lives in New Zealand. “The anger is definitely there,” he added. Authorities have not revealed the motive of the attacker. Police called him an internal wolf lone terrorist who was likely “ radicalized by a host of false information According to local media RTHK , the man was 50 years old, unmarried and living with his parents. Average locals reported that a police psychologist’s report on the attacker’s mental state would be submitted to the prosecution doctor, in preparation for a possible investigation. A psychology professor at a university in Hong Kong, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation, warned against blaming the attack solely on mental health issues, saying such a “simple explanation” would not “unpack” “adequately the situation. “There is no room for political expression. We have no way out at all.”Nameless mourners A mourner, an education worker in her 20s, said she believed the attacker had “reached a point of despair” after the 2019 protests. “I wanted to be part of his memorial to show that he was not alone,” she said. “There is no room for political expression. We have no way out at all. We can not take to the streets, we can not sing songs with political implications because it is illegal.” A ‘distorted pursuit of freedom’ The July 1 knives also represent another harsh reality: how the once revered Hong Kong Police Force has become a public enemy to some. Polls by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute found satisfaction with police force ousted during the 2019 protests. In the last poll in May, police satisfaction rating was raised to 44 out of 100 – well below peak 67 recorded almost a decade ago. Hong Kong police declined to comment on the story, but a 10-year veteran of the force who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the press said he was shocked and saddened by the attack. officer said it was a “distorted pursuit of freedom” inspired by “fake news”, including unfounded allegations that police had killed several protesters. “In my line of work, I have to monitor social media activity. The number of fake accounts receiving my key information is overwhelming,” he said. “Regardless of your values ​​and no matter how noble they may be, there can be no tolerance for violence and extremist tactics.” The mourners, he said, are “naive”. “Showing sensitivity to the attacker is wrong,” he said. “How can you teach the next generation that this behavior is acceptable?” “Regardless of your values ​​and no matter how noble they may be, there can be no tolerance for violence and extremist tactics.”Anonymous police officer A former senior police official who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation said officers “should be careful”. “The man who killed himself is a killer. Why do you see him as a hero?” the police veteran for more than 30 years asked those who laid flowers. to the government and their supporters, the July 1 attacker is one of the “terrorists” who have begun to emerge as the latest threat to Hong Kong stability. Fear of the future Less than a week after the attack, the National Security Division of the Hong Kong Police Force said it had uncovered a plot linked to a pro-independence group to bomb train stations, courthouses and underground tunnels. It was not the first alleged terrorist threat they discovered in connection with the democracy movement. During the 2019 protests, police seized the largest crate of high-powered explosives ever found in the city When a 29-year-old was convicted earlier this year in connection with that charge, the judge said he “approached the declaration of war” society, local newspaper South China Morning Post reported . Hong Kong is a city with little violent crime and little protection against terrorist attacks – for example there are no security checks on subways or shopping malls. In a polarized climate, some are skeptical about how real the threat of terrorism is. For many, the separation of powers between the police and the government is becoming unclear – the new security secretary, for example, was the former police commissioner. Others believe there may be legitimate reasons for concern that copier attacks could spark tensions that spiral into a greater threat. A user at LIHKG, a popular Reddit-like forum used by protesters in 2019, claimed to be planning a similar attack against a police officer. The 30-year-old police veteran said he was concerned about copier attacks, especially if members of the public continued to offer what he called “prayers for a killer”. Reducing legal ways to express dissent meant that it was possible that lone wolves could use more extreme actions, said political expert Cheng. “You are leading a very, very small group of radicals towards extreme actions,” he said, urging Lami to restore and rebuild people’s trust in the police force. “Every reasonable government should recognize this accumulation of anger and should make efforts to reduce anger rather than simply condemn violent acts,” he said. “The people of Hong Kong have not yet had the chance to process or collectively resolve what they have experienced (in 2019).”Unnamed professor of psychology Whether Hong Konggers would listen to their leader is another matter. One last poll from the Hong Kong Independent Public Opinion Research Institute found that 70% of respondents would give Lami a vote of no confidence and only 16% were satisfied with the work of the government. Meanwhile, police officers, who do not make the law but must enforce it, are on the front line of public outrage. The psychology professor said authorities in Hong Kong had become an “easy target on which people can project all their frustration and disappointment, political or otherwise”. “The people of Hong Kong have not yet had the chance to process or collectively resolve what they have experienced (in 2019),” he said. “Covid-19 served as an essential distraction, and perhaps very effective, but ultimately the real cure must happen.”

