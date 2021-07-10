Do not allow Obasek to take custody of 1,130 stolen objects, Oba from Benin asks FG

rejects Edo govts proposed museum, says government needs prayer

Benin’s father, Ewuare II, has asked the Federal Government to temporarily take custody of 1,130 stolen Benin buildings after they are repatriated from Europe amid controversy over where the artifacts will be housed.

Benin Palace and the Edo State Government have been at loggerheads over where the artifacts will be housed. While the palace wants the artifacts to be stored in the Royal Museum of Benin, which will be built inside the palace, the state government wants the items to be stored in the proposed West African Museum of Art Edo.

But Oba Ewuare II, at a world press conference on Friday at the palace, said there was no controversy over the issue after an agreement was reached to place the artifacts in the royal museum.

However, a press release from the Government House also quoted Governor Godwin Obaseki as saying in Germany that a transformational museum would be built in Benin to display artifacts upon their return as part of a new cultural circle in the city.

The artifacts are suspected to have been looted during the conquest of the Kingdom of Benin in 1897 by the British led by Captain Philip.

The invasion reportedly led to the exile of then-Benin Oba, Oba Ewuare I, to Calabar (now the state of the River Cross), where he later died in 1914.

Speaking at his palace on Friday, Oba Ewuare II insisted that the proper and only legal destination of the artifacts to be repatriated was the Royal Museum of Benin.

He said, I have called this meeting today (Friday) to intimidate you on the issue of Benin artifacts in Europe on the eve of repatriation, which I am sure you have heard and read in recent weeks. You may also have heard about the recent activities of a group of individuals who have been involved with a company since January 2020, called Legacy Restoration Trust Limited.

It has become obscure to note that advocacy and demands for the return of artifacts looted from the Kingdom of Benin in 1897 continued for decades before the emerging Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki. I must sincerely thank the governor for uniting in the war and showing the commitment to take our stolen cultural heritage from Europe.

While envisioning the return of looted objects from Europe, I want to point out that attempts to divert the destination or the right to preserve artifacts are not in the interest of the people of the Kingdom of Benin, to whom the Oba Palace of Benin provides leadership. The looted artifacts awaiting repatriation from Europe are the cultural heritage of the Kingdom of Benin created by our ancestors and ancestors within the traditional norms and rites of the kingdom.

They are not the property of the state government or of any private corporate entity other than the creation of the Kingdom of Benin. The proper and only lawful destination for the artifacts to be repatriated as already expressed by my father is under the auspices of the Royal Museum of Benin which will be located within the areas of the Oba Palace of Benin, from where they were looted, and also, proper traditional institution that is also the custodian of the entire cultural heritage of the Kingdom of Benin.

Therefore, the palace strongly advises that anyone, national or international group, organization or government dealing with any artificial organization or group in the process of returning objects looted from the Kingdom of Benin would do so at their own risk and against the will of the people. of the Kingdom of Benin.

Oba Ewuare II said he did not believe the move by a privately registered company, Legacy Restoration Trust Ltd, and the alleged creation of the Edo Museum of West African Arts, were in line with the wishes of the people of the Kingdom of Benin, adding that after his ascension to the throne, he had some discussions with Obaseki over the plan for the Royal Museum of Benin.

The monarch said the governor expressed his willingness to work with the palace to realize his late father’s wish, adding that he had acquired additional plots of land from various families within the Adesogbe area near the palace with a view to building the Royal Museum of Beninit. .

The monarch said he was, however, surprised to read Obasekis’ letter to the palace in which a new museum was being proposed, and which would be funded and executed through the Legacy Restoration Trust Ltd. vehicle.

He said, I informed him (Obaseki) that the Oba Ewuare II Foundation had registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission and had worked on a framework for not only obtaining artifacts but also building a modern structure of the Royal Museum of Benin within the areas of the palace and that land is provided for the construction of the Royal Museum of Benin under the supervision of the traditional institution.

But for reasons better known to him, the governor has gone against the understanding, given recent events. In fact, the people of the Kingdom of Benin and other stakeholders, especially the Benin Dialogue Group, in various meetings had approved the Royal Museum of Benin to be built inside the palace, as well as approved the Oba Ewuare II Foundation for fundraising and other necessary administration processes.

We wish to use this medium to call on the Federal Government to take custody of these objects on behalf of the palace until the Royal Museum of Benin is ready for their collection. Under no circumstances should the custody of our ancient artifacts be handed over to any privately created entity such as the Legacy Restoration Trust.

Oba Ewuare II advised Obasek to reconsider his approach to using the Legacy Restoration Trust Ltd private vehicle and the Edo Museum of West African Art and look at how he could truly collaborate with the Obas Palace in accordance with our original understanding. We thank the German government for its interest and willingness to return Benin artifacts, the monarch said.

Perhaps, there is a bridge or gap in communication, not on our part, but on the part of the state governor, Obaseki, for whom I insisted that we should pray. We need prayers for a peaceful solution to these misunderstandings, added Oba Ewuare II.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, German Minister of State for Culture Prof. Monica Grutters said the way the German government was dealing with the issue of Benin facilities was important in addressing its colonial past.

She gave an assurance that 1,130 objects would be repatriated to Nigeria by early 2022, noting that Germany had twice sent delegations to Nigeria for talks on planned repatriation.

She said such a move showed that the two sides had moved beyond simple talks, saying that all the museums in Germany that collected the Benin Bronzes had agreed to cooperate.

The meeting in Berlin was attended by Grutters, the German Foreign Minister, Mr. Heiko Maas, while the Nigerian delegation included the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed and Obaseki. The Royal Palace of Benin was represented by the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Benin, Prince Ezelekhae Ewuare.

Mohammed proposed a one-year deadline for the full return of his artifacts from Germany.

The minister, according to a statement from his special assistant to the media, Segun Adeyemi, said that the agreement on the repatriation of Benin bronzes from Germany should be signed by December 2021.

For us, the most important issue in the guide is the signing of the agreement and the return date. We will not move forward unless we have a clear date for signing and return, Mohammed told meeting participants. The full return should be completed within a year, no later than August 2022, he added.

The Secretary of State in the Office of the President of Germany, Stephen Steinlein, was quoted as saying that the German President was pleased with the progress made so far in the planned repatriation of the facilities.

Obaseki told participants that a museum was being built to make Benin City a cultural center.

The architect who handles the museum project, David Adjaye, reportedly made a presentation to the participants, during which he said the project would combine the technology of the ancient Kingdom of Benin in that of the 21st century to get an organic pavilion that would boast with an auditorium, warehouse and exhibition space, among other facilities.

Other members of the Nigerian delegation included the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar; General Director of the National Commission of Museums and Monuments, Prof. Abba Tijani; and Director of the Heritage Restoration Trust Board, Phillip Ihenacho.

