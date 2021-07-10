Suvendu guard dies: Widow files police lawsuit | Kolkata News





Contai: An elementary school teacher has filed a formal complaint against the suspicious death in October 2018 of her husband, who was later hired as security guard Suvendu Adhikaris.

Suparna Kanjilal Chakraborty, a mother of two girls aged 12 and 9, filed her complaint Wednesday evening. It has now turned into a FIR for murder and criminal conspiracy against unknown perpetrators.

Her husband Subhabrata Chakraborty, a state armed police personnel, was found with a gunshot wound to the head at Contai police barracks in 2018 and died at a hospital in Kolkata the next day.

Midnapore East Police Chief Amarnath K said: We received the complaint Wednesday evening. The matter is being investigated. Until it is complete, it is very difficult to comment.

In the three-page complaint letter, Suparna says she did not file the complaint earlier though she had her doubts because Suvendu babu was a powerful circle and a leader of the state, and everyone was afraid to speak out against them. Suvendu was then Minister of Transport in Bengal.

Suparna questions how a person employed as security guard Suvendus can be found with a bullet wound to the head and also asks about the delay in securing his medical treatment in Kolkata that night. She also mentions that when her brother-in-law questioned the delay and posthumous findings, Rakhal Bera (a Suvendu aide now in custody in a fraud case) had shut him down.

Asked about this on the sidelines of the assembly session, Suvendu said: This is about a two and a half year old issue. They can not scare me or scare me with these. Legally whatever needs to be done will be done. To the best of my knowledge, a consignment note has already been registered in this matter.

Criminal lawyer Jayanta Narayan Chatterjee said: There are many legal avenues to reopen investigations in light of new evidence. Even when a bill of lading is registered, there may always be an additional bill of lading later. But to reopen old cases with serious criminal clauses like murder, the accused person also has the right to defend.

State spokesman Trinamool Kunal Ghosh went to Twitter and Facebook to post the copy of the FIR and the complaint and tagged Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh to ask: Do you or your central team know this family and this lady? Her husband was your leader’s security guard. Kindly pass on her appeal. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/kolkata/suvendu-guard-death-widow-files-police-plaint/articleshow/84280979.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos