Ukraine says Russian-linked hackers attacked its navy website





Ukraine said Friday it believes Russian-linked hackers were responsible for hacking the Ukrainian navy’s website and publishing a series of fake reports about its Black Sea military exercises taking place in the Black Sea. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said in a statement that the entire Kremlin propaganda machine was involved in the alleged hacking, although Russia’s foreign ministry has not yet commented publicly on the incident, according to Reuters. The statement added that the threats have been eliminated and that the work of the Navy website will be restored within a short time. “Authorized divisions are working to update online resources to the right level of protection,” the defense ministry said, according to Reuters. The cyber-attack reported by Russia-linked actors comes as the Kremlin has called on Ukraine to cancel its ongoing annual Black Sea military exercises with the United States and more than two dozen other countries, including several allies. other NATO. The exercises, which began on June 28 and will continue until Saturday, have included exercises in multiple war zones including amphibious warfare, ground maneuver warfare, diving operations, naval stop operations, air defense, integration of special operations, anti-submarine warfare and search and rescue operations, US Navy said in a press release last month. Russia has said it is monitoring the conduct of exercises and late last month tested its air defense system in Crimea, which Russia has claimed as its own since 2014, although most of the international community sees annexation as a illegal occupation. Just days before the start of Sea Breeze drills last month, Russia’s defense ministry said it had fired warning shots. towards a destroyer of the British Royal Navy as it approached Crimea in the Black Sea. However, the British Ministry of Defense quickly denied the report, instead saying that the Royal Navy ship was making an innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law and that no shots were fired at the HMS Defender. We do not recognize the claim that the bomb was thrown in its path, the British defense agency said at the time. Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinJohn Kerry to visit Moscow officials to discuss ‘global climate ambition’ Hillicon Valley: Warren urges SEC to look more closely at cryptocurrency exchanges | The city of Maryland knocked offline as part of the massive ransomware attack Huawei hires three new lobbying firms New Add-on lacks critical points for strategic stability M SHUM later claimed that an American reconnaissance aircraft was present with the British ship at the time of the alleged warning shot incident. Wendy L. Snyder, chief of public affairs at the US Navy’s European Command, told The Hill at the time that while “there were planes in operation” in the Black Sea region, “claims by Russia of any incident are false” and represent “misinformation”. Snyder at the time also defended Sea Breeze operations, citing them as part of the U.S. military’s continued support for security and stability in the region.

