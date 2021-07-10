Fianna Fil’s Martins leadership comes into focus after a poor election

Fianna Fil TD Jim OCallaghan declined to say categorically that Taoiseach Michel Martin would lead the party in the next general election, saying it would depend heavily on the timing of the election.

Mr OCallaghans’s remarks came as Fianna Fils Dublin Bay South’s election candidate Deirdre Conroy received just under 5 per cent of the first-vote in the constituency where he is a local TD and served as election director.

Asked if a change of leadership was needed, Mr OCallaghan said no, but when asked if Mr Martin would lead the party in the next election, he said it depended on when they would be held.

When asked if it would be 2024 or 2025, he replied: We will have to think about it.

He added: Any leader who indicates a departure date necessarily weakens himself. I fully understand when Taoiseach says he will run Fianna Fil in the next general election.

Mr. OCallaghan, who is seen as a contender to replace Mr. Martin as party leader said the result was extremely disappointing but praised Ms. Conroy for her efforts. Asked about his performance, he said: “I do not find it difficult to accept my share of responsibility, but I am not exclusively responsible for Fianna Fils’s share of the vote, which falls from 14 to 5 percent.

It’s more complex and complicated than that.

Internal affairs

Tnaiste Leo Varadkar said he was not worried that Fianna Fils poor performances and Mr. OCallaghans remarks would lead to instability in the Coalition.

They were internal affairs for Fianna Phil, he said. We were in Government. We have a responsibility to keep going and to do people’s business, and we will do that.

Mr Varadkar also denied the result raised questions about his ability to lead Fine Gael towards election victories, saying he had had good and bad results during his leadership showing respectively the European and General elections. Fine Gael candidate James Geoghegan received 26.23 per cent of the first-vote votes.

Sinn Fin leader Mary Lou Lou McDonald said the election result means voters are now seeking a general election. It is now clear that we have a Government living in borrowed time.

Responding to the result in which the party candidate, Lynn Boylan, got 15.8 percent of the first preferences, slightly in the general election, Ms. McDonald said she demonstrated parties a place in the constituency was strong.

Green Party leader and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan insisted it had been a really good campaign for his party despite a drop to 8 per cent from 22 per cent of the vote in the general election.

Mr Ryan said he had a lot to decide before deciding when asked if the party candidate, Cllr Claire Byrne, would be his friend in the general election.

Labor Day

Labor leader Alan Kelly said the victory of his party candidate, Senator Ivana Bacik, was an important moment for the party after a very difficult 10-year election for the party.

There had been an attempt to shift politics to Gine Fine versus Sinn Fin, and we have demonstrated today that there are progressive alternatives.

Ms. Bacik said she was surprised to have led the survey and was overwhelmed and over the Moon after a positive and respectable campaign that focused on social justice, care for the elderly and childcare, public services and climate justice.

Prof. Dolores Cahill being refused entry to the counting center for refusing to wear the mask. Photos: Nick Bradshaw



The campaign against the face of Prof. Dolores Cahill, who ran as an Independent, was denied entry to the RDS counting center for not wearing the mask. Ms. Cahill received 169 first-vote votes, coming in 12th out of 15 candidates.

The count was conducted with strict Covid-19 measures, including door temperature controls and reduced number of political groups and women.

Ms. Cahill filmed the guard using her phone and tried to walk through the door, claiming that no one has any authority to restrict our entry.