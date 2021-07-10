Covid 19 coronavirus: Fiji government compulsory vaccine directive shakes workers, raises constitutional questions

Fijian civil servants have been told they will be fired if not fully vaccinated by November 1, 2021. Photo / Supplied

By Lice Movono, RNZ

New regulations directing all workers in Fiji to get a Covid-19 vaccine have shocked the country – less than a week after the government announced otherwise.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama on Thursday unveiled tough new rules to encourage people to be immunized against the coronavirus.

Fijian public officials have been told they will be fired if they are not fully vaccinated by November 1 this year.

Ana, a senior civil servant, said the new directive felt like rape – as she, like other civil servants – was informed in a media statement by Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum last week that “it remains the constitutional right of all to choose whether to be vaccinated or not. “

“I feel like it ‘s rape in a sense because I was given a choice. As for my body, I’m informed that this is what the vaccine does. And to remove that choice, and you know, from someone who’ s saying that you are a fool to know the signs and you are still not being vaccinated, “she said.

“I’m not an anti-vaccine. I’m not against vaccination and I’ve done all my vaccinations for all other diseases.

“But when I heard about the vaccine, when it was first introduced as a Covid-19 protocol to be vaccinated, at first, I was just worried because there was not much data on it.”

Anna said she had used her educational skills, achieved in Australia and New Zealand, to assess the risks of getting the vaccine and decided she wanted more time to decide if she was willing to take them.

While she has no doubts about the methodology used to bring the AstraZeneca vaccine to distribution, Ana said she wanted the right process to inform her choice.

But with three children to support, Anna does not feel she has a choice and said her job was her life.

“At this point I know that with this type of vaccine, over the years, and as the statistics improve or as more people are vaccinated, our data will actually improve.

“Maybe they will improve the vaccine themselves and get a better vaccine that will be more effective and may mean more effective, but with less risk.

“So even though I know there is very little chance of getting it (blood clot), it just wasn’t calming for me.

“They have taken away my choice at all, I just do not have a choice. Now I have to be vaccinated.

“Even with this suspicion in my head, I know I have read all the statistics about it, there is a very, very rare risk that it can happen. But it is a risk nonetheless.”

Irritated and saddened, Ana called on human rights activists to take action, asking where they were when “this is a direct violation of my human rights”.

Violated constitution: unions

Workers’ ombudsman Felix Anthony said the prime minister’s announcement was surprising as the government had not consulted with the Fiji Trade Union Congress (FTUC), the country’s largest federation of trade unions in Fiji, which represents 70 per cent of the population. works.

Anthony is secretary general of the National Workers Union and secretary of the FTUC and said efforts to get an audience with the country’s permanent secretary of labor fell on deaf ears today.

“We do not believe that this directive is appropriate, it violates the laws; the Labor Relations Act, the Constitution of this country. And in particular, Article 11: 3 of the Constitution.

“This sets a very dangerous precedent in that the government essentially makes it a condition of employment for workers,” Anthony said.

“This is something that is being imposed on the workers of this country and we do not believe that the government should have a role to impose such conditions on employment. The workers have collective agreements, they have contracts, and if there will be a change in terms “Employment conditions, then the right negotiations and the collective bargaining process have to happen. That is not the case.”

While the FTUC itself has advised all members to get the vaccine, the union believes the choice is right whether workers get it or not.

He said changes to the country’s occupational health and safety legislation, the Occupational Health and Safety Act (HASAWA) 1996, could have included dialogue to help employers plan mitigation measures that also benefited employees’ rights.

“There was absolutely no consultation and we were not even informed that this was the intention of the government. Obviously, the government has been working on this for more than a week or more and they had all the opportunities to consult, they have not managed to do so, “said Anthony.

“I have, in fact, contacted the Permanent Secretary of Labor to convene a meeting between the FTUC and the Federation of Trade and Employers Fiji to try and understand how we manage this Covid problem we are currently facing.

“Unfortunately, the government has not been able to respond to our requests. There has been absolutely no discussion about this.”

Anthony labeled the Covid-19 government response as “more of a firefighting approach” and responsive to the changing situation, adding that it was clear the government was out of control.

He said it was time the government called for better engagement with its social partners, “including civil society organizations and working together to test and address the situation. Unfortunately, they do not see it that way. “

He reminded employees that the new directives “are just regulations” which do not violate the constitution and were not submitted to parliament for approval by law.

‘Pandora’s Rights Issues Box’

Suva’s lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo echoed Anthony’s remarks, saying that despite the new regulations being published, there are still provisions in the Constitution that make vaccination unconstitutional a condition of employment.

Calling the new move an opening of the “Pandora’s box” on rights issues, Vosarogo said he was 100 per cent convinced workers would seek to challenge the vaccine directive.

“Now legally, the starting point of any discussion on the topic is to understand that vaccination is a medical treatment or procedure. And the Constitution says that free and informed prior consent is required to validate that procedure, not any other consideration.

“The new laws will make people vaccinated not because they want to, but because they would not want to lose their jobs, or be afraid of losing security, or really just the general happiness in life. their “, said Vosarogo.

“So these new laws risk more being hit in my view for his discriminatory tendency towards people who want to exercise choice from their beliefs and convictions.”

Vosarogo said the regulations presented were unconstitutional and arbitrary.

They were brought in without consultation and lack the honesty expected in a free and practicing democratic country, he said.

“The new regulations have effectively eroded the right to freedom from medical treatment without prior informed and free consent.

“I am absolutely certain, 100 per cent certain, that anyone who, by choice, by their convictions or by their conscience would choose not to vaccinate under these new regulations, he or she would undoubtedly bring a lawsuit in Court High to seek redress for these reported violations of these constitutional rights.

“If you were to ask me, what are the chances of this happening? 100 percent? Absolutely, it will happen.”

Bainimarama said closing the site would not work, but he added that people were not doing enough to help fight the virus, especially by ensuring they were vaccinated.

To date, 335,000 Fiji have had at least one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The prime minister wants the country to reach a target of 586,000.

Fiji now has more than 7,000 positive Covid-19 cases in isolation and more than 45 deaths have been reported since the start of the last blast in April.