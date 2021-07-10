Australians in Indonesia fear for their safety as Delta COVID’s deadly spread worsens

Every night, Tara McGowan hears ambulances passing her house every 10 minutes.

Just last week, four parents of students at an Indonesian university, where she teaches English affected by COVID-19.

And Ms. McGowan had a close encounter with COVID when herneighbour got the coronavirus.

She witnessed him struggling to breathe as he was walking towards his car, parked just a few feet away from his house.

“People are falling like flies. Pretty much scary,” she told ABC from Yogyakarta, a town on the densely populated island of Java where the hospital system is overloaded following a deadly new coronavirus wave.

“The peak of thesecondCOVID-19 in Indonesia has not been reached,” said Edhie Rahmat, head of the HOPE Project in Indonesia, an NGO.

“Sick patients are just waiting for new deaths so they even have a chance to do it inside a hospital.”

Indonesia has reported more than 20,000 new cases of coronavirus per day since the beginning of July.

He reported 38,124 new cases and 871 deaths Friday the second deadliest day since the pandemic began.

Earlier this week, Senior Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan warned of a worse-case scenario when cases reach 40,000 to 50,000 a day.

It is feared that the number of cases and deaths due to COVID are much higher than reported due to low test levels.

COVID patients are increasingly dying in isolation at home as hospitals try to cope. ( AP: Tatan Syuflana

“They are removing the dead bodies in the trucks now because there are so many and they do not have enough ambulances,” Ms McGowan said.

“They’re gathering people inside, it’s pretty gross.”

Hospitals are already beyond capacity and oxygen supplies are running low.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said his government is preparing other facilities dedicated to COVID patients, and the government has urged oxygen producers to dedicate their full supplies to medical needs.

Australia announced this week that it would provide assistance to Indonesia by sending fans, oxygen and 40,000 test kits, as well as 2.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines.

Ms McGowan said many Australians may not realize the impact the virus could have on a country.

“People are dying in their homes [In Indonesia] and people are watching their family members turn blue in front of them, “Ms. McGowan said.

“If Australians can see what is happening in Indonesia, [they]you will line up to go get a vaccine, like ASAP, “she said.

Indonesia is facing widespread oxygen shortages. ( AP: Ahmad Ibrahimmadh )

Separated during ‘family history points’

Many Australians living in Indonesia have been able to visit loved ones since the onset of the pandemic.

Last week, the federal government announced further cuts in international arrivals capital, adding to the difficulty of returning home.

Australian citizen Hana Joyce has been living in Bali since 2017.

She said separation from the family home in Australia during this time has been very difficult.

Hana Joyce is grateful her family can be vaccinated in Bali. ( Supplied

Ms. Joyce was unable to go home to her grandmother’s funeral in December due to flight restrictions and high hotel quarantine costs.

“We have had some highlights in my family; births, deaths and now a marriage for my sister, and we are separated for all of them.”

Living with her husband Ketut Aprinawan and their three young children, they moved into the Japanese restaurant that opened just months before the pandemic.

Why are so many Indonesian children dying from the coronavirus? Remaining major concerns about the high rate of children dying from COVID-19 in Indonesia, health experts have warned since the pandemic began to hit the country last year. Read more

Pandemichas pushed Indonesia into its first recession in two decades. Bali’s economy, which depends on foreign tourism, has been hit even harder.

Regardless, Ms Joyce said she felt grateful she had access to the vaccines in Bali.

“My husband and I, and all of our staff at our restaurant, and the neighbors where we live, were all fully vaccinated in front of my parents in Australia, who are in their 70s,” she said. Joycesaid.

With the government eager to reopen for foreign tourism, Bali has been seen in the vaccine rankings in Indonesia.

It has set an ambitious target of vaccinating 180 million people nationwide by early 2022.

This week, however, just over 5 percent of the Indonesian population was fully vaccinated.

Space to play or stop, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 2 minutes 40 seconds 2 m 40 s Indonesian patients returned to hospitals as medical equipment dwindled

Indonesians in Australia turn to text groups for support

When Felia Erlang heard the home of her friend in Indonesia who had died from COVID-19, she was left with a sense of guilt for the survivor.

Felia Erlang says she relies on friends in group texts to cope with the bad news from home. ( Supplied: Felia Erlang

After moving to Australia 22 years ago, she said hearing “terrible” news from Indonesia had become a disturbing reality.

“We can’t go there to help, we can do nothing,” she said.

She said she had seen him unfold “powerless” to do anything.

Some Indonesians watching the crisis from Australia feel a sense of guilt for surviving. ( Reuters: Antara Foto / Francisco Carolio

Ms. Erlan and many of her Indonesian friends have recently been comforted in WhatsApp conversations and online support groups to vent their fears and frustrations.

“These have been very difficult days for my group of friends,” she said.

“Some of my friends’ parents have actually died in the last few days … it’s [happening] day after day.”

Has Indonesia achieved ‘herd stupidity’? As Indonesia introduces its second wave of coronavirus, mixed messages and vague information, health experts have worried. Read more

Ms Erlang said she was grateful her father returned home, but she had been concerned about the misinformation of the coronavirus that her family had received.

She has been “playing the bad guy” in her WhatsApp family chat and has been helping them sort out facts from fiction.

Rising weeks, many in the country have struggled with vague information circulating on social media and text messaging apps, spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation about the virus.

“I have to do it to help my family,” Ms. Erlang said.

“I said [to my family]we need people to be vaccinated, we need people to be aware that COVID is real. “

