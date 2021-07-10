Expelled from Kerala, Kitex to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Telangana | Hyderabad News





Minister of Industries KT Rama Rao greets the head of the Kitex Group Sabu Jacob HYDERABAD: Floors from the red carpet handling by Telangana governments after alleged harassment by the Kerala government, clothing giant Kitex Group on Friday announced a Rs 1,000 crore investment in Telangana.

The company announced the phase-1 investment in setting up garment units at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) in Warangal over the next two years. The investment is projected to generate about 4,000 jobs.

Telangana pulled all the stops in a hitherto unheard of deception exercise that involved chartering a special flight to fly on the Kitex Group team led by its chairman and managing director Sabu M Jacob from Kochi to Hyderabad.

The five-member team held one-on-one meetings with Telangana Minister of Industry KT Rama Rao as well as senior industry department officials such as Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

This included a three-hour marathon meeting with KTR on Friday afternoon where he briefed them on state government policies, including the TSiPASS single window cleaning system, and raised Telangana quality cotton.

The Kitex team was later flown to Warangal by helicopter. The Vice President and Managing Director of the Telangana State Infrastructure Industrial Corporation (TSIIC) EV Narasimha Reddy personally accompanied them and gave them a tour run at the 1,200-hectare KMTP.

The special treatment also included a detailed lunch and dinner hosted by KTR and the industry department team at a five-star hotel opposite Telangana Chief Camp’s Chandrasekhar Raos camp office.

Kitex officials said they were impressed by the Telangana government’s quick and effective response. They said this shows the commitment of governments to attract investment in the state and that they have not received such a good response from any other state, said a Telangana government official.

The Kerala-based Biggie was being deceived by several states after the CMD claimed he had been attacked as an animal by the Kerala government and announced he was withdrawing his ,500 3,500-crop investment, but Telangana stole a march with its aggressive investor and proactive -friendly movements.

The group has been at loggerheads with the Kerala government over the past month or so after the government conducted several inspections and raids on its units, which the company called harassment.

Kitex CMD was accompanied by group directors Benni Joseph and KLV Narayanan as well as vice president of business and operations Harkishan Singh Sodhi and general planning and project manager Saji Kurian. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

