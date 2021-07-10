



A Canadian judge has denied an application by Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer, to add documents her legal team received from HSBC as evidence in its extradition case to the US, the judge announced on Friday. Meng, 49, is facing extradition from Canada to the U.S. on bank fraud charges for allegedly defrauding HSBC of Huaweis business relations in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions. She has been under house arrest in Vancouver since December 2018, when she was first arrested. Her legal team obtained over 300 pages of internal documents from HSBC through a court in Hong Kong, which the defense argued should be introduced as evidence because they would refute the basis for the extradition claim. Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes, who has overseen the case in British Supreme Court Colombia since the beginning, disagrees. Her reasons will be issued in writing in approximately 10 days, she said. We respect the court decision, but regret this result, Huawei Canada said in a statement issued after the ruling, insisting that the documents showed that HSBC was aware of Huaweis’ business relationship in Iran, proving that the US account was clearly unsure of the matter. Meng was arrested on a U.S. warrant at Vancouver airport in late 2018, and is battling extradition. Her arrest infuriated the Chinese government and has helped pull relations between Beijing and Ottawa to their lowest point in years. US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran, in violation of US sanctions He says Meng committed fraud by deceiving HSBC over companies’ business relationships in Iran. But Mengs’ lawyers argued that documents from HSBC show that Huawei was open about its ties to Skycom. Meng will appear in court in early August. Her extradition hearings are scheduled to be completed by the end of that month.

