Lytton, BC, residents visit ‘destruction vistas’ after tears of fire throughout the community
Gordon Murray was rocked by the “destruction vista” as he and other residents of Lytton, BC, returned to their community Friday to study the damage done by a wildfire that devastated it last week.
A rapid fire engulfed the village on June 30, leaving residents with only a few minutes to flee. The entire downtown village and “most of the houses” were destroyed by the flames, according to the mayor, making the fire one of the most devastating incidents related to the fire of BC.
As the bus passed through the village, Murray said the sounds of shock and loss filled the air as residents pressed for windows, waiting to find out what had happened to their homes.
“It was palpable, the feeling of grief and loss that people had,” he said.
“It was shocking. It was like being shot in the solar plexus.”
LOOK | Extensive injury at Litton:
‘Completely deleted’
Murray said the city was “completely wiped out”, but evidence of what was once there remains mostly chimneys, carts and concrete walls. Cohabitant Katrina Sam said everything was black.
Sam’s house, the house in which her husband grew up and had lived for more than 50 years, was destroyed.
“Gone is gone,” she said.
“It was very difficult, but I knew what to expect, I knew. But I just wanted to see it with my own eyes. I just wanted to know. It just brought me closure.”
Murray was not able to control the damage to his property very closely, but described what he could do as “annoying” he saw his chimney and the white chimney attached to it, and that’s it.
“It was impossible to get it all,” he said.
“There’s nothing left of the city, basically.”
‘Nothing about this feels real’
Chloe Ross boarded the bus on behalf of her grandmother, who lost the hero from the fire. Her parents, who are also from Litton, did not want to get on the bus. She said the visit would be difficult, but it was the right decision for her.
“We’ve seen the videos, but until you actually see it, it’s hard to believe,” Ross said from the parking lot before boarding.
“I understand why others do not want to go. Nothing about this feels real.”
Ross said her family recognized her grandmother’s neighborhood in the video as an area that burned. She said her grandmother escaped with her two cats and her dog, but little else.
WATCH | Aerial footage shows Lytton after the fire:
Two people were killed in the fire and several others were injured.
An investigation is under way into the cause of the fire, but the KK Fire Service has said it may have been caused by human activity.
TSB investigating
The Transportation Safety Board says new information it received about the suspected source of the fire has prompted an investigation into the possible involvement of a freight train.
The board says the information came from investigations by the RCMP and the BCWildfire Service.
The board says it is not yet known which railway line is connected to the train in question, nor have the Canadian Pacific Rail and CN Rail submitted any “incident reports” regarding the fire in Litton.
WATCH | Speculation that the fire caused continues:
CN Railsays has investigated a video circulating on social media depicting a train alleged by some to have caused the fire and as a result showing no train in Littonarea at the time.
“In fact, the video shows a train 45 miles south of Lyton and the smoke seen in the video comes from another fire that was already burning,” said CN Rail spokesman Mathieu Gaudreault.
CP Rail resumed its service through Lytton on Monday.
Hours before the residents’ tour on Friday, the federal government ordered trains to halt operations for 48 hours in BCh areas from the latest wave of fires.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra issued the order “in the interest of safe rail operations and to protect public safety for the temporary return of residents to inspect their homes in Lytton, British Columbia,” the statement said.
The order, which went into effect Friday, will affect lines used by both CN Rail and CP Rail.
Anyone placed under an evacuation order must leave the area immediately.
Evacuation centers have been set up across the province to help anyone evacuated from a community under the threat of a wildfire. To find the center closest to you, visitEmergency management BCwebsite
Deportees are encouraged to register atEmergency Assistance Servicesonline, regardless of whether they have access to services at an evacuation center.
Those seeking their loved ones can contact the Canadian Red Cross for family reunification services at 1-800-863-6582.
