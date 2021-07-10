Explained: Why is Cairn going after Indian fortunes?

Britains Cairn Energy Plc ka secured an order from a French court authorizing the freezing of 20 Indian government properties in Paris worth over 20 million euros, the London-based Financial Times reported on Thursday. This is the first court order secured against India to enforce a $ 1.2 billion arbitration award that Cairn Energy had won against the Indian government in the retrospective tax dispute. On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance said it had not received any communication about this from any French court and that it was trying to ascertain the facts.

What is the dispute about?

The arbitration between India and Cairn challenged India’s retrospective taxation policy. In 2012, India enacted legislation mandating retrospective tax requirements on agreements dating back to 1962 in which shares in non-Indian enterprises were transferred to an Indian Indian company.

In 2006, Cairn made an effort to consolidate its Indian assets under a holding company Cairn India Limited. In doing so, Cairn UK transferred the shares of Cairn India Holdings to Cairn India Limited, essentially transferring shares in non-Indian companies to an Indian Indian company.

Later, when Cairn India depreciated approximately 30% of its shares through an Initial Public Offering, mining conglomerate Vedanta Plc bought a majority stake in Cairn Energy, but Cairn UK was not allowed to transfer 9.8% of its shares to Cairn India and Vedanta. Indian tax officials said the capital gains tax of over 6,000 crore was paid by Cairn UK for transactions in 2006, even though the transactions had previously been cleared by them.

In fact, the Supreme Court had ruled against retrospective reading of the law by tax officials in the Vodafone case. However, Parliament passed a law mandating retrospective taxation on the transfer of Indian assets.

This retrospective taxation, Cairn argued, was in violation of the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty which had a standard clause obliging India to handle UK investments in a fair and equitable manner.

Why is Cairn going after Indian fortunes?

In December last year, a three-member arbitral tribunal ruled unanimously that the Indian government was in breach of the guarantee of fair and equal treatment, and against the India-UK Bilateral Investment Treaty, and that the breach caused a loss to the British energy company and ordered $ 1.2 billion in compensation.

The Indian government has not yet accepted the arbitral award. Cairn Energy is pursuing Indian assets overseas to recover compensation. In May, Cairn began the $ 1.2 billion extraction process.

Why did India not accept the award?

Since the arbitral award was handed down in The Hague, India has shifted an appeal to the Netherlands. A similar arbitral award was handed down in September last year in favor of Dutch telecom company Vodafone. The award requires India to pay $ 5.47 million for Vodafone as partial compensation.

What are the assets that Cairn is pursuing?

Cairn Energy has so far registered the arbitration award in several countries, where it has identified Indian assets worth over $ 70 billion. This includes jurisdictions in the US, UK, Canada, Singapore, Mauritius, France and the Netherlands. In the US, Cairn Energy has chosen New York to sue India because it has found significant assets from which it can recover compensation in that jurisdiction. Specifically, United States Air India operations are headquartered in this district at 570 Lexington Avenue, New York, New York, 10022.

According to the Financial Times report, the French court, the Tribunal judiciaire de Paris, on June 11 agreed to Cairns’s application to freeze (through court mortgages) residential real estate owned by the Government of India in central Paris, particularly in the 16 Arrondissement of Paris, a marquee neighborhood in which a residential property, according to the newspaper, has served as the residence of the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy.

What are India’s options going forward?

While he is the first to succeed for Cairn, the French court order increases his chances in other jurisdictions. The assets will be tangled in legal disputes and India will join a list of countries that includes Pakistan, Afghanistan whose assets were seized abroad. If it cannot be proved that the arbitral awards against India are in good faith in the appeals, the award may be enforced in foreign jurisdictions. However, a solution between the two parties cannot be ruled out.

Is there any Indian precedent for such confiscation of property belonging to foreign states?

Seeking the intervention of courts in the enforcement of arbitral awards against foreign states is quite common.

Last month, in a case filed by two private Indian companies to enforce arbitral awards in their favor, the Delhi Supreme Court instructed the Embassies of Afghanistan and Ethiopia to file affidavits revealing the assets owned and held by them. in India.

While KLA Const Technologies sought to recover approximately Rs 1.72 crore from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in enforcing an arbitration award in which the Supreme Court had appointed the sole arbitrator, another Indian firm, Matrix Global Private Limited, sought to recover Rs 7, 60 crore from Ethiopia.

Judgment by Justice JR Midha was considering the question of whether a Foreign State could seek Sovereign Immunity against the enforcement of an arbitral award arising out of a commercial transaction?

A foreign state has no sovereign immunity from an arbitral award arising out of a commercial transaction. Further entry into an arbitration agreement constitutes waiver of Sovereign Immunity. The agreement by the respondent to arbitrate the dispute would function as a waiver of the said claim. When a Foreign State enters into an arbitration agreement with an Indian entity, there is an implied waiver of Sovereign Immunity, otherwise at the disposal of such Foreign State, against the enforcement of an arbitral award, the Supreme Court ruled.

In fact, the basic rationale of international commercial arbitration is that of facilitating international trade and investment by providing a stable, predictable and effective legal framework within which commercial activities can be conducted to promote the smooth flow of international transactions and eliminate uncertainties associated with time-consuming and expensive litigation. Otherwise, the building of the international arbitration ecosystem will collapse, he added.