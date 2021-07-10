Steps under consideration to engage the Baloch – Pakistan tribes

ISLAMABAD: A few days after hinting at starting a dialogue with disgruntled tribes that have resisted in Balochistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday urged lawmakers from the province including former Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti and Anwarul Haq Kakar to create a atmosphere of harmony in the province.

The senators appealed to the Prime Minister and discussed the political situation in the province, according to a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister.

Mr Khan went on to seek suggestions and updates from law and order lawmakers in Balochistan to bring lasting peace and prosperity to the province, in addition to discussing in detail issues related to the impact of the latest development package on the economy and life. of Baloch people.

Editor: The success of talks with the insurgents in Balochistan depends on the state recognizing where it has gone wrong

A secret meeting source told dawn that the prime minister urged party lawmakers to create an atmosphere of harmony to appease disgruntled tribes in the province.

The government is expected to soon form a high-level committee composed of lawmakers and senior government officials to hold talks with the unhappy tribes.

A few days ago, the Prime Minister appointed Jamhoori Watan (JWP) Party chief Shahzain Bugti as his special assistant for reconciliation and harmony in Balochistan and tasked him with holding talks with the tribes on behalf of the government.

Mr Khan during his visit to Gwadar on Monday announced that he was considering talking to insurgents in Balochistan, explaining that the government would never have had to worry about the insurgency if attention had been paid to its progress in the past. .

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Monday that the government was ready to hold talks with angry Baloch tribes to rectify their grievances and ensure lasting peace and progress in the province. But those linked to India and involved in riots in the province will not be considered for negotiations, he said.

The minister explained that the federal government had planned to execute 131 projects worth Rs 731 billion in Balochistan while the provincial government set aside Rs180bn for the development program during the current financial year. Balochistan is close to the heart of Imran Khans, he said.

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi said India was using Afghan land for terrorism in Balochistan and other parts of the country and urged the world community to get his attention.

Tribute to Fatima Xhinden

Earlier, Prime Minister Khan paid tribute to the late Fatima Jinnah, sister of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, calling her a Woman of Strength and Iron Will.

Recalling Madr-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah: A woman of strength and iron will, she was a source of strength for her brother Quaid-e-Azam, as he breathed his last, the prime minister wrote on Twitter on Friday as the nation watched 54th anniversary of death.

Fatima Jinnah passed away on July 9, 1967 in Karachi.

The Prime Minister said that the late Fatima had fought bravely for her brothers’ vision for Pakistan even when she was old and at a time when dictatorship had invaded.

Also paying tribute to her, Mr Chaudhry in a tweet said it was a great honor for his family that his uncle by father Chaudhry Altaf was one of the main leaders of her caravan in West Pakistan in the 1964 election.

The Minister shared a rare group photo of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on the occasion of her arrival in Jhelum and said that this memorable photo was the property of his family.

