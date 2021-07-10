Kitex seeks greener pastures, Kerala ditches for Telangana | Kochi News





On Friday morning Sabu M Jacob, Chairman and CEO of Kitex Group, and his entourage, departed for Hyderabad on a private jet sent by Telangana KT Minister of Industry Rama Rao, with whom he held two rounds of discussions on late in the day. TIME VIEW As the Kerala Minister of Industry rightly claims, the current investment climate of the states is largely beyond shame – whether under infrared, power or, most importantly, the ease of doing business. The real issue is politics. Kitex is probably standing out to be the inspiration behind Twenty20, a political experiment that career politicians consider brazen. It is no coincidence that both the ruling party and the main opposition party have been united in raising serious allegations – ranging from labor law violations to pollution – against Kitex, which the latter has dismissed but must verified independently. Either way, Kitex is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of children’s clothing with a substantial turnover and it is in Kerala’s best interest for this company to continue to channel most of its investments into its state. of origin. Otherwise, the political class will send a very wrong signal to the entrepreneurial culture of Kerala. KOCHI: Disappointed by about 11 quick successive inspections by the workforce, pollution control and other departments of the Kerala government at the Kitex Garments Ltd (KGL) factory in Kizhakkambalam near Kochi, the Kitex Group, one of baby world manufacturers, decided to divert its investments outside Kerala.On Friday morning Sabu M Jacob, Chairman and CEO of Kitex Group, and his entourage, departed for Hyderabad on a private jet sent by Telangana KT Minister of Industry Rama Rao, with whom he held two rounds of discussions on late in the day. No one can stay here, with the kind of insults that were done to us. I have tried my best to stay behind … leaving Kerala is not my decision, I am being expelled, or rather expelled … I wish no other industrialist would face what I am facing now . Kerala needs to change its stance, Jacob told the media before leaving for Hyderabad.

4,000 jobs in Telangana

Adorned with red carpet handling by Telangana governments, Kitex Group later in the day announced an investment of Rs 1,000 crore in Telangana. The company announced the Phase 1 investment in setting up garment units at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) in Warangal over the next two years. The investment is planned to generate about 4,000 jobs in Telangana.

Founded in 1992, Kitex Garments Ltd. (KGL) is the second largest manufacturer of baby clothing (for the 0-24 month age group) in the world. With more than 5,500 employees, its production facility in Kizhakkambalam, near Kochi, has a production capacity of 50 tons of textiles or 4.32 lakh pieces of garment per day. During the financial year 2019-20, the company generated total revenue of Rs 784 crore with a net profit of Rs 109 Cro. “placeholdersrc =” https://static.toiimg.com/photo/42706777.gif “imgsize =” 23456 “resizemode =” 4 “offsetvertical =” 0 “placeholdermsid =” “msid =” “type =” thumb “/> Sabu M Jacob (right) aboard the private plane to Hyderabad from Kochi on Friday. Controversy erupted when Jacob announced he was abandoning plans to invest Rs 3,500 crore in Kerala, which included a clothing park and industrial parks in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad. In addition to the surprise inspections, Kerala’s labor department sent out a notice due to the Kitex Garments appearance for not implementing the 2019 minimum wage recommendations. Kitex responded that the Kerala high court had upheld the recommendations through an interim injunction on March 26, 2021. After that, the labor department withdrew its notice.

The five-member Kitex team held one-on-one meetings with Rama Rao as well as senior industry department officials such as Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan. This included a three-hour marathon meeting with KTR on Friday afternoon where he briefed them on state government policies, including the TSiPASS single window cleaning system, and raised Telangana quality cotton. The Kitex team was later flown to Warangal by helicopter. Vice President and Managing Director of Telangana State Infrastructure Industrial Corporation (TSIIC) EV Narasimha Reddy personally accompanied them to Warangal where he gave them a tour run at the KMTP of 1200 hectares. The special treatment also included a detailed lunch and dinner hosted by KTR and the industry department team at a five-star hotel opposite Telangana Chief Camp’s Chandrasekhar Raos camp office.

Kitex officials said they were impressed by the Telangana government’s quick and effective response. They said this shows the commitment of governments to attract investment in the state and that they have not received such a good response from any other state, said a Telangana government official. Earlier, in Kochi, Jacob told the media, “If the political parties do not change their position, Kerala will go towards a serious crisis in the future. In my case, I will be welcomed by any state or even by the countries of foreign and this is what is happening today.As I am leaving today abandoning Rs 3,500 crore projects, no one from the Kerala government got me on the phone, but the chief ministers or industry ministers of the nine states called me and invited me to their states “.

The Jacobs team included Benny Joseph, independent director of Kitex Garments Ltd, KLV Narayanan, executive director, Harkishan Singh Sodhi, vice president (business operations), Boby Michael, chief financial officer (CFO), and Saji Kurian, general manager.

