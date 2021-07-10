Rajasthan: For children in remote Barmer villages, school now comes riding a camel | Jaipur News





JAISALMER / JAIPUR: Their school is in the middle of the Thar Desert and there are no roads leading to it or the villages in which they live. The mobile network there is extremely poor. Then, even this lonely school was closed due to blockage. So when about 700 children of a government high school in Bhimtal in Barmer were on the verge of dropping out, their teachers struck an innovative way to get them to travel on camels to hold classes in their villages.

Four teachers have traveled on two camels, donated by the villagers, every alternate day, braving the hot desert winds and scaling the sand dunes. They have taught students living in eight villages scattered over an area of ​​10 square kilometers on their doorstep, literally. The teachers, who mainly live in Bhimtal, have traveled from eight to 12 km to reach these villages, which takes about an hour.

Classes were held under the Ghar Se Seekhen program. These revenue villages are not connected by roads, making it impossible for people to reach them. Even online classes were impossible as the mobile network so close to the border was very weak. The villagers then decided to donate camels to the teachers so that they would be persuaded to come and teach the children in the villages. Initially, teachers were reluctant to travel in strong heat. But we managed to convince them, said Roop Singh Jakhar, the school principal.

It started with classes in a village, about eight km away from Bhimtal. Gradually, more parents wanted their children to be educated and seven villages including Chimni Godaro Ke Dhani, Mahagini Meghwalo ke Dhani, Dheer, Sighlan and Daluwania were added to the curriculum.

Mukna Ram Dhaka, a teacher at the school, said they inform the village they are visiting two days ago. We started holding books and writing articles after realizing that many of these students do not have them. Nor have they participated in a single hour online, Dhaka said.

The parents are happy. Bhawar Lal Godara, a father of two children who go to school, said the initiative taken by the school has come as a good benefit. Since the schools were closed, our children were wasting their time. Even if these teachers come once every two weeks and hold classes for 3-4 hours, it would be a great help to our children, Godara said.

