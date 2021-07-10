Schools and colleges are set to reopen in these states with declining Covid-19 cases. All details here Latest India News





As cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) began to show a declining trend in India, preparations are beginning to reopen schools and colleges in various states. Haryana announced on Friday that public and private schools for 9th and 12th grade students will reopen from July 16 with the written permission of parents who allow their wards to physically attend classes. The Gujarat government, deciding to reopen educational institutions from July 15 onwards, also made a similar announcement Friday. Preparations to resume lessons are also underway in Bihar. Read also | The class 10 marking plan will damage our image: CBSE tells the high court According to the announcement issued by the Haryana school education directorate, high school students can physically attend classes from July 16, while classes for high school students – grades 6 to 8 – will start from July 23. adhere to the relevant protocols related to Covid-19, according to the order, which added that the decision regarding the reopening of primary schools will be taken later. However, the option of an online study mode will continue for students who do not wish to attend school, their attendance will have no impact. In Guxharat, schools for 12th grade students are reopening from July 15th, along with colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate students, the ANI news agency reported. “However, the option of an online study mode will continue for students who do not want to attend school and attendance will not apply,” the agency quoted Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani as saying. These colleges will be allowed to operate with half attendance on campus, but students are free to physically attend classes on a voluntary basis. However, no decision has yet been made on reopening classrooms for elementary school students in any of the states, although physical classes for high school or high school students are gradually seeking to reopen. Any decision taken in this regard will be informed in a timely manner through a government announcement, it was said.

