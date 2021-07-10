The Transport Safety Board is investigating the possibility that a train may have caused a fire in Lyton

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says new information it received about the suspected source of the fire that took place through Lytton, BC, on June 30 prompted it to launch an investigation into the possible involvement of a freight train .

The board says in a statement that the information came as a result of investigations by the RCMP and the BCWildfire Service into the cause of the fire.

TSB says it is not yet known which railway line is connected to the train in question, nor have Canadian Rail Pacific Rail and CN Rail filed any “incident reports” regarding the fire in Litton.

Normally, TSB does not investigate whether a transport company does not create such a report.

No cause has been identified for the fire, which destroyed almost the entire village and killed two people, though local indigenous leaders say the movement of trains during drought conditions has left people worried.

CN Rail has said its trains were not connected to the fire and CP resumed its service through Lytton on Monday.

Canadian Pacific Railroad locomotives are shown in the Fraser Canyon south of Lithuania on July 3rd. (James MacDonald / Bloomberg)

Enough to go ‘take a look’

The investigation is in its early stages, according to TSB chairman Kathy Fox.

“Without going into specifics, it really comes down to interviewing first-person witnesses or video recordings and / or physical evidence found on or near the railroad tracks, suggesting that a train may have played a role in starting a fire, “Fox told CBC News.

“There’s plenty out there to at least get in and take a look.”

TSB is working with agencies including RCMP and BC Firefire Service.

Fox says TSB is focusing on rail traffic moving through the Leighton area when the fire broke out.

She said “a specific CP train” that was in the area would be considered “in the coming hours or days.” Investigators are likely to provide an update within a few days.

Another TSB investigator is set on another fire near the railroad northwest of the Elko community, located in East Kootenay near the Alberta-US border.

Train traffic has been temporarily halted

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra has ordered all train traffic through Lytton to be stopped for 48 hours in effect immediately.

Meanwhile, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District organized bus tours for displaced residents Friday, saying that while unaccompanied entry is not safe, work has been done to clear a way to allow residents to get through the area by bus.

Federal Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller said fires across BC have devastated many communities and families.

“At this critical juncture, it is imperative that we all listen to the voices of indigenous leaders and engage meaningfully on a path forward that respects their needs and priorities, ensuring rail safety and security,” Miller said in a statement to Transport Canada who ordered the two-day ban to move the train between Kamloops and Boston Bar.

Some progress against fires

More than 200 fires are burning in BC as a heat wave and recent dry conditions combined to increase the risk of fire in many parts of the province at high or extreme. Lightning also continued to challenge fire crews in the province, but the Kr. BC reported some progress in at least one of the 15 most threatening fires in the province.

Hundreds of lightning strikes caused more than half of the roughly two dozen new fires recorded across BC since Thursday.

But the fire service said slightly cooler weather and modest rainfall earlier in the week helped teams build guards around the perimeter of a nearly three-square-kilometer fire that forced evacuation orders and alerts near Lake Durand, southwest of Kamloops. .

Strong winds this week near Lytton also sparked a fire on the west side of the Fraser River, but the fire service said teams responded aggressively.

He said firefighters, including 40 recent arrivals from New Brunswick, are making progress in deploying guards and protecting buildings along the other 88-square-kilometer fire that destroyed Lytton.

About 174 fires have been recorded this week, 26 of them in the last two days, the fire service said.