NATIONAL NEWS
Biden to sign orders to increase competition, to protect consumers
Today, President Biden will sign a series of executive orders aimed at monopolies that harm workers and consumers. The orders target multiple sectors, including high technology, banking, healthcare and the airline industry.
In total, the order contains 72 directives for various government agencies. These directives range from comprehensive action to smaller, targeted reforms. In general, the orders are in line with antitrust actions. A statement from the White House explains, In total, higher prices and lower wages caused by lack of competition are now estimated to cost the average American family $ 5,000 a year. Inadequate competition inhibits economic growth and innovation.
To give an idea of the variety and scope of these actions, one of the messages would reduce the ability of some businesses to force outgoing employees to sign non-competitive orders.
Another message would give owners of smartphones and other mobile technology the freedom to repair their own devices. Currently, many providers restrict customers from using their more expensive home repair services.
Some orders target service tariffs in the airline industry. For example, a customer who paid to check a bag would be entitled to a refund if their luggage was delayed.
Big Tech
The biggest antitrust actions are directed at the technology industry. The directives aim to increase the enforcement of anti-competitive actions by technology firms, including the strangulation of some services that do not pay a fee. Biden also hopes to increase consideration of smaller firms competing with larger firms.
Agencies will also be required to monitor transactions between large technology firms that affect the privacy of consumer data. The White House is also seeking to restore Obama-era rules for network neutrality.
Health care
Biden will also chair the Federal Trade Commission to focus on price competition in the healthcare sector. Such an order requires hearing aids to be available for sale without a prescription in pharmacies. Currently, consumers can only buy hearing aids from doctors or other select retailers. This raises the price of hearing aids by thousands of dollars, despite the fact that they are relatively inexpensive to manufacture.
The FTC is also expected to draft a ban on deals that allow large pharmaceutical companies to delay the release of generic drugs. This can save many American consumers thousands of dollars a year.
Click here for more details (opens in new tab).
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
2 American men, some former Colombian soldiers killed for Mose’s murder
Haiti police have arrested 17 men, two of whom are American men of Haitian descent, on suspicion of involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Mose. Some of the other men detained are former Colombian soldiers. Authorities say they are looking for eight more men.
Haitian authorities have named the two American men, though US authorities have not confirmed their identities. They are James Solages, 35, and Joseph Vincent, 55, both from Florida. Solages had worked briefly as a contractor at the Canadian embassy in Haiti.
Both Solages and Vincent have denied direct involvement in the assassinations, saying they simply acted as translators for the hit team. They also say the original plan was not to kill Mose. Instead, the men planned to kidnap Moses and take him to the National Palace. The National Palace was the ceremonial seat of the Haitian president, before the 2010 earthquake.
Surprisingly, police arrested some of the men at the Taiwanese embassy, where they had tried to enter.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Biden defends Afghanistan’s withdrawal as Taliban take over country
As the number of US troops in Afghanistan declines, the Taliban are escalating his takeover of the country. In the last 48 hours, the group has captured four major border crossings, including one at the Iranian border. The Taliban leadership now claims to be in control of 85% of the country and signs point to an operation to create a chocolate block in Kabul.
These developments follow President Biden’s statements yesterday, defending his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. Many Afghans fear the Taliban advance could wipe out two decades of gains for women and democracy in the country overnight. But Biden has upheld his decision, saying maintaining the “status quo is not an option”.
Biden dismissed fears that the Taliban could take over the entire country, but equally acknowledged that it was unlikely the Afghan government could unite the country under its rule. In his statement, Biden alluded to Kabul’s divided political class. For several months last year, the country actually had two presidents after a controversial election.
Some observers in Afghanistan fear it is these divisions, and not Taliban aggression, that could ultimately lead to the country’s downfall.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
