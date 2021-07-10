Sunrider International Names Rajan Sachar Chief Financial Officer | tidings





TORRANC, California., July 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Sunrider International, a global health and direct sales company based in Torrance, California, recently announced the appointment of Rajan Sachar as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Sunrider, Sachar was employed by Johnson Electric, Hong Kong, where he held senior finance management roles as Chief Financial Officer and Global Audit and Risk Chief. He has also worked at Federal Signal Corp., Group CME and Motorola in senior global operational finance, risk management, corporate governance and accounting roles. “We are very grateful to have Ryan as part of our executive team here at Sunrider,” said Sunrider CEO, Sunny Beutler. “Already, he has proven to be an extraordinary leader with an exciting vision and strategic plans for improving our financial operations. I believe Ryan will be an integral part of our company ‘s continued growth and success.” Sachar received an MBA from University of Chicago and a Master in Accounting from University of Iowa. He has several professional certifications, which include Certified Public Accountant, Certified Fraud Examiner, Certified Internal Auditor and Certified Accountant in India. “I am honored to be nominated in the C-suite of Sunrider, a company with which I am so attached in terms of business philosophy and goals,” Sachar said. “Sunrider has unique strengths and a strong business model. The entire executive team and all Sunrider employees are focused on delivering exceptional products and an invincible business opportunity to people around the world. I am committed to the efforts of “to bring new ideas to Sunrider and I look forward to working with the team to execute on the company ‘s strengths, build momentum, accelerate growth and increase value for our stakeholders.” About Sunrider International Sunrider International, a direct sales company, was founded in 1982 by Dr. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. The five Dr. Chen’s grown children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family enterprise, either directly at corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and well-being and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier and more balanced lives. Driven by proprietary expertise, Sunrider is a direct global sales company that currently spans nearly 50 countries and territories. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunrider-international-names-rajan-sachar-chief-financial-officer-301328752.html SOURCE Sunrider International

