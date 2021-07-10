US to add more than 10 Chinese companies to its economic blacklist – Top International News

1. Global Markets Returns. Bonds Yields Relax

U.S. stocks moved together, along with European markets earlier in the day. The bonds relaxed after an eight-day rally pumped up by concerns of further proliferation of Covid-19 variants.

Financial stocks led to gains as technology stocks followed along with pressure from reform measures by the U.S. government.

Stoxx Europe increased by 1.28%

Dow Jones up 1.29%

NASDAQ increased by 0.79%

2. CaixaBank To Sell Two Banking Businesses In Global Payments

Spain’s largest domestic bank Caixabank announced on Friday its decision to sell two Bankia businesses to Global Payments for a combined total of 277 million euros (Rs 2,446 kora). The first is a payment processing unit for retailers and the second is a prepaid card business. Caixabank has a 20% stake in Comercia Global Payments.

3. Philip Morris Buys Dectmaker Vectura For Mil 1 Billion

Marlboro cigarette company – said Philip Morris on Friday to buy British drug maker Vectura for 1 1 billion (10,292 res harvest). This is part of the company’s new policy to bring more nicotine-free products to the portfolio. Vectura shareholders will receive 150 denars per share in cash.

Vectura will withdraw from the previous offer from the Carlyle group in May, 136 denars per share.

4. US to add more than 10 Chinese companies to its economic blacklist

The United States on Friday decided to blacklist more than 10 Chinese companies for alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang. China has already blacklisted more than 5 Chinese companies last month for forced labor charges in China’s far western region.

5. Clear Signs of the Fourth Covid-19 Wave in the Country: Pakistani Minister

Pakistan Minister for Planning Asad Umar said on Friday that the country is showing clear signs of the fourth Covid wave. People who do not obey the restrictions of Covid and the spread of the Delta variant are considered as the reasons for this. Pakistan has registered 1,737 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours which is the highest since 1,923 cases registered on June 4th.

6. Germany declares Spain a danger zone

Germany on Friday declared Spain a Danger Zone following the rise of coronavirus infections in the area. Spain is third in the rankings after the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands. This increase is expected as travelers are returning to the country.

7. Steve Ballmer Now the 9th person worth $ 100 billion

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer now has a net worth of more than $ 100 billion (s $ 7.4 billion) making him the ninth person in the world to reach that level. Jeff Bezos, the richest man on earth is now worth more than $ 212 billion.

Balmer had sold $ 1.3 billion worth of Microsoft stock in 2010, which if held today would make him worth $ 130 billion more and the richest man on Earth.

Microsoft shares have gained 23% this year alone, along with other tech stocks. US President Joe Biden is trying to bring in tax changes aimed at forcing the wealthy to pay their due share of taxes.

8. # BoycottHeineken Trending on Twitter

Twitter anti-vaccine members have received a new hashtag on Twitter. Heineken is now facing a boycott campaign after posting an ad featuring senior citizens enjoying themselves in a club and on a beach after vaccinations.

The company earns a majority of its revenue from social drinking in pubs and restaurants, and is clearly facing a revenue drop due to blockages.

Do you believe the whole press is good press?

9. Crude oil rises as the dollar falls

Oil prices continued their recovery driven by a falling dollar and yesterday’s U.S. report on falling inventories. The world’s largest economy is also seeing higher fuel demand in the peak summer tourist season. There is still confusion between the UAE and Saudi Arabia over OPEC + production policy, which we will discuss in an article tomorrow.

WTI Crude Futures has risen more than 2.5% today, with prices reaching $ 74.55 / barrel. Still still 3.3% lower than the 6-year Monday close to $ 77 / barrel.

10. World’s Largest Wind Turbine Coming Soon to the German Coast

Vestas Wind Systems has booked a preliminary order for what will be the largest wind turbine in the world. German infrastructure and electricity services company EnBW Energie will be the first customer to use massive machinery from Vestas.

Vestas had unveiled the 15-megawatt turbine in hopes of becoming the leading supplier of turbines for offshore projects, which is one of the fastest growing segments in renewable energy. Energy giant Britains PB said in its annual report yesterday that it reveals renewable energy the year with the fastest ever growth of 2020 coincided with a worse decline in oil demand since World War II.