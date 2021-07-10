Qualifying heat formations at the Knoxville Camping Truck World Series







James Gilbert | Getty Images Qualifying heats will determine the starting lineup for Friday night NASCAR Camping World Truck Truck Series Belt Belt 150 at Knoxville Raceway. The first of four heats is scheduled to start at 7pm ET with the main event with 150 laps scheduled for 9pm ET – all broadcast on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. This is the first Truck Series race on the half-mile dirt track in Iowa. RELATED: schedule in Atlanta, Knoxville | How the lineup is set for Knoxville Four qualifying rounds with 15 laps each will be held, counting only laps with a green flag. No overtime rules will be in force, but the procedures of free passage and circulation of waves will remain. Qualifying heat assignments and starting positions were determined by a random draw, performed in order of ranking the team owner’s points. A total of 40 trucks are on the Knoxville entry list, so there are areas with 10 trucks for every heat. The main event area is limited to 40 trucks, so all trucks will qualify for this feature. Qualification Competition # 1 Starting point Driver Truck number Team 1 Josh Berry 25 WAR Rackley 2 Austin Wayne himself 22 AM Gara 3 Devon Rouse 33 Reaume Brothers Racing 4 Parker Price-Miller 3 Jordan Anderson Racing 5 Jett Noland 45 Mbesa Motorsports 6 Tanner Gray 15 David Gilliland Racing 7 Chandler Smith 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports 8 Hailie Deegan 1 David Gilliland Racing 9 Cody Erickson 41 Cram Enterprises 10 Tate Fogleman 12 Young’s Motorsports Qualifying Competition # 2 Starting point Driver Truck number Team 1 Zane Smith 21 GMS Gara 2 Kyle Strickler 20 Young’s Motorsports 3 Ben Rhodes 99 ThorSport Racing 4 Purdy Pursuit 23 GMS Gara 5 Matt Crafton 88 ThorSport Racing 6 Ryan Truex 40 Mbesa Motorsports 7 Donny heart 17 David Gilliland Racing 8 Kodi Rohrbaugh 9 Motorsport CR7 9 Jake Griffin 34 Reaume Brothers Racing 19 Todd Gilliland 38 Front Line Motorsports Qualifying Competition # 3 Starting point Driver Truck number Team 1 Chris Windom 02 Young’s Motorsports 2 Jack Wood 24 GMS Gara 3 Brian Brown 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports 4 John Hunter Nemechek 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports 5 Tyler Ankrum 26 GMS Gara 6 Morgan Alexander 44 Mbesa Motorsports 7 Jessica Friesen 62 Gara Halmar Friesen 8 Johnny Jump 13 ThorSport Racing 9 Danny Bohn 30 At Motor Motorsports 10 Derek Kraus 19 McAnally Hilgemann Racing Qualifying Competition # 4 Starting point Driver Truck number Team 1 Brett Moffitt 37 AM Gara 2 Carson Hocevar 42 Mbesa Motorsports 3 Follow Briscoe 04 Race with Roper 4 Norm Benning 6 Benning Normative Race 5 Grant Enfinger 98 ThorSport Racing 6 Austin Hill 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises 7 Sheldon Creed 2 GMS Gara 8 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing 9 Stewart Friesen 52 Gara Halmar Friesen 10 Andrew Gordon 49 CMI Motorsports The initial formation will be determined by a formula that weighs the finishing position plus the number of positions gained during each heat. Drivers who finish first in their warm-ups earn 10 points, second place earns nine, third place collects eight and so on. Moreover, drivers gain a passing point for each position earned in their heat; there are no point or negative point discounts for drivers who lose positions in their heat. The total of the points determines the starting positions. Also, these points are used only to determine the starting lineup and are not counted in the seasonal championship standings. Links to these total combined points will be broken by the current owner of the team.

