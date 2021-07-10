Connect with us

Qualifying heat formations at the Knoxville Camping Truck World Series

Qualifying heats will determine the starting lineup for Friday night NASCAR Camping World Truck Truck Series Belt Belt 150 at Knoxville Raceway. The first of four heats is scheduled to start at 7pm ET with the main event with 150 laps scheduled for 9pm ET – all broadcast on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. This is the first Truck Series race on the half-mile dirt track in Iowa.

Four qualifying rounds with 15 laps each will be held, counting only laps with a green flag. No overtime rules will be in force, but the procedures of free passage and circulation of waves will remain. Qualifying heat assignments and starting positions were determined by a random draw, performed in order of ranking the team owner’s points. A total of 40 trucks are on the Knoxville entry list, so there are areas with 10 trucks for every heat. The main event area is limited to 40 trucks, so all trucks will qualify for this feature.

Qualification Competition # 1

Starting pointDriverTruck numberTeam
1Josh Berry25WAR Rackley
2Austin Wayne himself22AM Gara
3Devon Rouse33Reaume Brothers Racing
4Parker Price-Miller3Jordan Anderson Racing
5Jett Noland45Mbesa Motorsports
6Tanner Gray15David Gilliland Racing
7Chandler Smith18Kyle Busch Motorsports
8Hailie Deegan1David Gilliland Racing
9Cody Erickson41Cram Enterprises
10Tate Fogleman12Young’s Motorsports

Qualifying Competition # 2

Starting pointDriverTruck numberTeam
1Zane Smith21GMS Gara
2Kyle Strickler20Young’s Motorsports
3Ben Rhodes99ThorSport Racing
4Purdy Pursuit23GMS Gara
5Matt Crafton88ThorSport Racing
6Ryan Truex40Mbesa Motorsports
7Donny heart17David Gilliland Racing
8Kodi Rohrbaugh9Motorsport CR7
9Jake Griffin34Reaume Brothers Racing
19Todd Gilliland38Front Line Motorsports

Qualifying Competition # 3

Starting pointDriverTruck numberTeam
1Chris Windom02Young’s Motorsports
2Jack Wood24GMS Gara
3Brian Brown51Kyle Busch Motorsports
4John Hunter Nemechek4Kyle Busch Motorsports
5Tyler Ankrum26GMS Gara
6Morgan Alexander44Mbesa Motorsports
7Jessica Friesen62Gara Halmar Friesen
8Johnny Jump13ThorSport Racing
9Danny Bohn30At Motor Motorsports
10Derek Kraus19McAnally Hilgemann Racing

Qualifying Competition # 4

Starting pointDriverTruck numberTeam
1Brett Moffitt37AM Gara
2Carson Hocevar42Mbesa Motorsports
3Follow Briscoe04Race with Roper
4Norm Benning6Benning Normative Race
5Grant Enfinger98ThorSport Racing
6Austin Hill16Hattori Racing Enterprises
7Sheldon Creed2GMS Gara
8Jennifer Jo Cobb10Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing
9Stewart Friesen52Gara Halmar Friesen
10Andrew Gordon49CMI Motorsports

The initial formation will be determined by a formula that weighs the finishing position plus the number of positions gained during each heat. Drivers who finish first in their warm-ups earn 10 points, second place earns nine, third place collects eight and so on. Moreover, drivers gain a passing point for each position earned in their heat; there are no point or negative point discounts for drivers who lose positions in their heat. The total of the points determines the starting positions. Also, these points are used only to determine the starting lineup and are not counted in the seasonal championship standings. Links to these total combined points will be broken by the current owner of the team.

