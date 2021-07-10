News of the World: 10 years since the telephone piracy scandal toppled the tabloid | World News

Ten years ago this morning, journalists received the latest issue of News of the World. But for the man who, through his investigations at the Guardian, launched the events that brought Sunday’s best-selling newspapers in the UK, did not feel like a victory.

No one in the Guardian wanted News of the World to shut down, said Nick Davies, the reporter who uncovered the phone piracy scandal. We had not even dreamed that Murdochs would do such a horrible thing.

Over the course of a few days in July 2011, News of the World had passed by tens of millions of readers who every weekend left their mix to set the agenda of sex, scandal and scoops in a pariah publication considered beyond salvation.

It began Monday that week when Davies and colleague Amelia Hill discovered that News of the Worlds reporters had illegally accessed the voicemails of slain schoolgirl Milly Dowler. By Thursday, owner Rupert Murdoch had concluded that his 168-year-old tabloid had become politically toxic and threatened to take over the Sky broadcaster. He abruptly closed the letter and fired most of the 200 staff.

Usually we did the news, but at that moment the wedding became news, said Tom Latchem, editor of News of the Worlds TV when it closed, speaking after a decade. He began to realize that the newspaper was doomed when the candidate fired by Alan Sugar in the weekly episode of The Apprentice canceled an interview as a result of Dowler’s story: I thought they were really in trouble here. If these people who are desperate for fame, at almost any cost, are withdrawing, this is not a great sign.

For years the Murdochs company had mistakenly claimed that only one rogue reporter former royal editor Clive Goodman had hacked the voicemails while paying other celebrity victims and playing Davies stories. But it was Dowler’s discovery that caught the public’s attention.

Ten years later, former News of the World staff and victims of his tactics took part in an episode of the Radio 4s Archive in connection with the closure. They recall a newsroom where almost every method was justified to get a spoon on the front page, with thousands of pounds held in an office safe to buy last minute items.

It went into a ridiculous phase when Id was sending someone into a story and the features department was going to send a reporter and make offers against each other, said James Weatherup, a former news editor who later declared guilty of phone piracy.

Paul McMullan, a former News of the World reporter, described a typical stroke: [A celebrity] enrolled in a hotel room in Paris with a young boyfriend who was not his wife. So what we did is we sounded the hotel claiming we were its accountant and said, we need all the bills, please with all the calls to make it correct. And the hotel stupidly just faxed on his bill and we just got all the numbers until we found his girlfriend’s house number, and then sent some paparazzi to get a picture.

McMullan, who infamously told Leveson’s subsequent investigation into press ethics that privacy is for paedos, also described leading the newspaper campaign against pedophiles, which inadvertently led to the vandalism of a pediatric home in South Wales: amazing that you can just write something that took an afternoon and people were stirring on the street.

But it was the desire to gather rivals using almost every possible method that would bring down the paper. News editor Greg Miskiw helped introduce the phone attacks on the newspaper after learning about it from a private investigator: One day during a conversation, he said, do you realize I can hear people voicemail? And I said, wow, that’s amazing, we can use that service. And so we did.

The technique was simple. All that was required was the recognition of an individual cell phone number. The reporter would pick them up on the phone, hopefully went to voicemail, then assume that individuals’ PIN is usually still set to the default 0000 or 1234. They could immediately hear all the voicemails left on that phone. In an era before smartphones made it easier to send long text messages, a typical group of voicemails could include everything from love declarations to private medical information.

I would choose my goals very, very carefully, Miskiw said. But when I left the London office, the people in charge were hacking everyone. And so it was finally resolved.

Thousands of people were targeted. Journalists heard hundreds of messages left by then-Home Secretary David Blunkett, who was in charge of police and security services.

Blunkett said the first exposed page of his relationship with a married woman caused the breakdown of friendships: I was in the public eye. And I was responsible for my behavior. But people’s families always get hurt.

Murdoch reportedly regretted the decision to close the newspaper. At one point after its closure, he unofficially suggested to BuzzFeed, then a fast-growing online media targeting millennials, that he could reuse the News of the World brand. They refused.

Instead, he is still dealing with the cleaning bill. Fifteen years after the first conviction of hacking, tens of millions of pounds are still being spent by News UK each year resolving claims by victims of hacking. The practice was also prevalent in the Mirror and Sunday People, which continue to deal with issues.

The biggest tabloid in the UK that never accepted piracy voice mail is Dielli, sister newspaper News of the Worlds. Despite this, just last month the Murdochs company paid significant damages to former MP Simon Hughes who specifically claimed he was being targeted illegally by the Sun. The agreement ensured that Hughes’s claims were never heard in open court.

When pictures of Matt Hancocks with an assistant were sprayed on the front page of The Sun last month, it was a rare throwback to the era where such exhibits arrived almost every Sunday. Even then, the very strict privacy law meant that the violation of social distance rules was by couples, so much so that the issue legally helped to justify the publication.

Looking back at the closure of News of the Worlds a decade later, Davies said a chance for real change was lost: There was an extraordinary period which lasted only a few weeks and it was like seeing the teacher driven out of the classroom. And just for a brief period, we should not be intimidated by Rupert Murdoch and his terrible newspapers and politicians were free to say what they thought and advertisers were free to say it to be filled.

But you know, power does not easily relax its grip. And slowly and stealthily Murdoch turned his bony fingers around the throat of British public life and held them there.