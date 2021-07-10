Super Cub reveals fabulous illustrations of the final sequence





Aya Kamima, who was involved in producing the animated adaptation of the lightweight Super Cub novels, posted a series of updates to her official Twitter account with illustrations from the project. I participated in the concluding animated sequence of the Super Cub animated adaptation, which aired from April 7, 2021. It was a worthwhile and enjoyable job, with a great atmosphere for the characters and the environment. “With special permission, I would like to show you some of them here.” On the other hand, the series aired in Japan during the Spring-2021 season (April-June) and had a total of twelve episodes, while the Funimation platform is responsible for its distribution in the West. Koken and Hiro have been publishing light novels through the Kadokawa Publishing Sneaker Bunko track since May 2017. A manga adaptation from Kanitan has been published through Comic Newtype magazine since December 2017. Summary of the Super Cub Koguma, a reserved student in high school, has nothing, she has no parents, hobbies, friends or goals. On the way home one afternoon, she visits a car dealership in hopes of getting a scooter. With just enough money to make a living, price tags push her and she prepares to return. However, when she is ready to leave, the store owner offers her a used Honda Super Cub for ten thousand yen. Believing the motorcycle will help illuminate her sharp world, she accepts the deal. As Koguma travels through her hometown on small adventures with her Super Cub, she begins to build irreplaceable friendships and enthusiastically moves towards her new life.



