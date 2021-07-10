Knoxville Camping World Truck Series Race Results





James Gilbert | Getty Images

Four qualifying heaters will set the starting lineup for Friday night NASCAR Camping World Truck Truck Corn Belt 150 at Knoxville Raceway (9pm on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). This running summary will keep track of the results in each qualifying race. Heat Qualification Competition # 4

Carson Hocevar wasted no time taking the lead from Iowa native Brett Moffitt in the opening lap and then held Chase Briscoe for victory in Qualifying Heat Race # 4. Briscoe took second place in the heat, while Moffitt ranked third. Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed completed the top five. Final running order: Hocevar, Briscoe, Moffitt, Hill, Creed, Grant Enfinger, Stewart Friesen, Andrew Gordon, Norm Benning and Jennifer Jo Cobb. Heat Qualifying Competition # 3

Tyler Ankrum and Derek Kraus climbed out of the top five and 10th, respectively, to finish 1-2 in Qualifying Heat Race # 3. Brian Brown finished third, with Johnny Sauter and Jack Wood closing fifth. the first. Jessica Friesen will be part of the field for the 40-truck event, making her and husband Stewart Friesen the first husband-wife to compete against each other since the early 1990s when Elton Sawyer and Patty Moise then competed in several NASCAR racing together. To score for the main event in 150 laps, Chris Windom (No. 02, change of driver) and John Hunter Nemechek (No. 4, spare truck) will start at the back of the field. Both of those drivers were on the field for this particular heat. Nemechek ran three laps to shake the truck before heading to the garage as he would start in the back anyway. Final run order: Ankrum, Kraus, Brown, Sauter, Wood, Jessica Friesen, Danny Bohn, Windom, Morgan Alexander and Nemechek. Heat Qualifying Competition # 2 Kyle Strickler, known for his dirty racing skills, took a four-lap lead to overtake Matt Crafton to win qualifying heat race # 2. Zane Smith, who led the first 10 laps, finished second. while Crafton finished third. Todd Gilliland took fourth place in the heat, and Ben Rhodes finished fifth. The previous two Strickler Truck starts both came to Eldora Speedway – a dirt track in the Truck Series from 2013 to 2019 .. Final run order: Strickler, Smith, Crafton, Gilliland, Rhodes, Donny Schatz, Chase Purdy, Ryan Truex, Jake Griffin and Codie Rohrbaugh. Heat Qualifying Competition # 1 Josh Berry ran for the entirety of the 15-lap hot qualifying race at Knoxville Raceway. Berry, making his fifth start of the Truck Series of the season, went on to a hot win at NR. 25 of Rackley WAR Chevrolet. Parker Price-Miller, who is driving No. 3 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet in his Truck Debut, took second place. Hailie Deegan was third, followed by Chandler Smith and Austin Wayne Self. Final direction order: Berry, Price-Miller, Deegan, Smith, Self, Tanner Gray, Cody Erickson, Tate Fogleman, Jett Norland and Devon Rouse. The starting lineup for Friday Night Corn Strip will be determined by a formula that weighs the finish position plus the number of positions gained during each heat. Drivers who finish first in their warm-ups earn 10 points, second place earns nine, third place collects eight and so on. Moreover, drivers gain a passing point for each position earned in their heat; there are no point or negative point discounts for drivers who lose positions in their heat. The total of the points determines the starting positions. Also, these points are used only to determine the starting lineup and are not counted in the seasonal championship standings. Links to these total combined points will be broken by the current owner of the team. Based on that formula, Kraus and Ankrum will be unofficially in the front row with Kraus winning the pole position.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nascar.com/news-media/2021/07/09/knoxville-camping-world-truck-series-qualifying-heat-race-recap-results/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos