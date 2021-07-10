International
Israeli settlements constitute war crime: UN expert | News from the Israel-Palestine conflict
A senior UN rights expert has called for Israeli settlements to be classified as war crimes, urging the international community to hold accountable for a practice it has long considered illegal.
His appearance last report at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Michael Lynk, the UN special rapporteur on the rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, said the settlements constitute a violation of the absolute prohibition against the implantation of settlers.
In my report, I conclude that Israeli settlements constitute a war crime, said the UN expert.
He said the settlements violate an absolute ban on an occupying power transferring part of its civilian population to the occupied territory, thus fulfilling the definition of a war crime under the Rome Statute establishing the International Criminal Court (ICC).
“I urge the international community to make clear to Israel that its illegal occupation and its opposition to international law and international opinion can and will no longer be costly,” Lynk told a news conference. Geneva rights.
Responding to the Lynks report, former member of the executive committee of the Palestinian Liberation Organization Hanan Ashrawi posted on Twitter: Calling things by their name!
UN Human Rights Council Rapporteur on Palestine Michael Lynk clearly calls for international responsibility for #IsraeliCrimes, she wrote.
Calling things by their name! UN Human Rights Council Rapporteur on Palestine Michael Lynk clearly calls for international responsibility #Israeli crimes. #FalePalestine.
Israeli settlements are a UN war crimes rights expert https://t.co/lMHiQUNmeT
Hanan Ashrawi (@DrHananAshrawi) July 9, 2021
Many countries consider the agreements a violation of international law. Israel opposes this and cites biblical and historical ties to the land as well as security needs.
The Israel Mission to the UN in Geneva, in a statement to the Reuters news agency, dismissed the Lynks report as the latest unilateral and one-sided report against Israel.
The mission accused Lynk of turning a blind eye to violations committed by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas, the Palestinian group that rules the besieged Gaza Strip.
West Coast Annexation
Lynk said Israel’s demolition of Bedouin tent dwellings in a West Bank village on Wednesday left residents without food and water in the heat of the Jordan Valley, calling it illegal and heartless.
The progressive seizure of Palestinian lands along with the protection of settlements is a further consolidation of the de facto annexation of Israel de West Coast, he said.
There are nearly 300 settlements in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, with more than 680,000 Israeli settlers, Lynk said.
The United States, Israel’s closest ally, which has observer status on the council, did not speak to the council, which it accuses of having an anti-Israel bias.
Lotte Knudsen, the European Union ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said the settlements were illegal under international law.
Actions such as forced relocation, eviction, demolition and confiscation of homes will only escalate an already tense environment.
Settlements have become the engine of the 54-year-old Israeli occupation, the tallest in the modern world, Lynk added.
International action, not just words, was needed to resolve the situation, he said.
As long as the international community criticizes Israel without seeking consequences and responsibility, it is a magical thought to believe that the 54-year-old occupation will end and the Palestinians will finally realize their right to self-determination.
The Palestinians want to establish an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza with East Jerusalem as their capital, but the issue of Jewish settlements on Israeli-occupied land in a 1967 war has long been an obstacle to the peace process. The last round of peace talks collapsed in 2014.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/9/israeli-settlements-amount-to-war-crime-un-rights-expert
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]