Israeli settlements constitute war crime: UN expert | News from the Israel-Palestine conflict

A senior UN rights expert has called for Israeli settlements to be classified as war crimes, urging the international community to hold accountable for a practice it has long considered illegal.

His appearance last report at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Michael Lynk, the UN special rapporteur on the rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, said the settlements constitute a violation of the absolute prohibition against the implantation of settlers.

In my report, I conclude that Israeli settlements constitute a war crime, said the UN expert.

He said the settlements violate an absolute ban on an occupying power transferring part of its civilian population to the occupied territory, thus fulfilling the definition of a war crime under the Rome Statute establishing the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“I urge the international community to make clear to Israel that its illegal occupation and its opposition to international law and international opinion can and will no longer be costly,” Lynk told a news conference. Geneva rights.

Responding to the Lynks report, former member of the executive committee of the Palestinian Liberation Organization Hanan Ashrawi posted on Twitter: Calling things by their name!

UN Human Rights Council Rapporteur on Palestine Michael Lynk clearly calls for international responsibility for #IsraeliCrimes, she wrote.

Many countries consider the agreements a violation of international law. Israel opposes this and cites biblical and historical ties to the land as well as security needs.

The Israel Mission to the UN in Geneva, in a statement to the Reuters news agency, dismissed the Lynks report as the latest unilateral and one-sided report against Israel.

The mission accused Lynk of turning a blind eye to violations committed by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas, the Palestinian group that rules the besieged Gaza Strip.

West Coast Annexation

Lynk said Israel’s demolition of Bedouin tent dwellings in a West Bank village on Wednesday left residents without food and water in the heat of the Jordan Valley, calling it illegal and heartless.

The progressive seizure of Palestinian lands along with the protection of settlements is a further consolidation of the de facto annexation of Israel de West Coast, he said.

There are nearly 300 settlements in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, with more than 680,000 Israeli settlers, Lynk said.

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, which has observer status on the council, did not speak to the council, which it accuses of having an anti-Israel bias.

Lotte Knudsen, the European Union ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said the settlements were illegal under international law.

Actions such as forced relocation, eviction, demolition and confiscation of homes will only escalate an already tense environment.

Settlements have become the engine of the 54-year-old Israeli occupation, the tallest in the modern world, Lynk added.

International action, not just words, was needed to resolve the situation, he said.

As long as the international community criticizes Israel without seeking consequences and responsibility, it is a magical thought to believe that the 54-year-old occupation will end and the Palestinians will finally realize their right to self-determination.

The Palestinians want to establish an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza with East Jerusalem as their capital, but the issue of Jewish settlements on Israeli-occupied land in a 1967 war has long been an obstacle to the peace process. The last round of peace talks collapsed in 2014.