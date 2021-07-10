Paul Mariner: Former England international dies at 68 | Football News





Former England and Ipswich striker Paul Mariner has died at the age of 68 after a brief battle with brain cancer. Mariner scored 139 goals in 339 games for Ipswich and was a member of their 1978 FA Cup winning team and the team that won the 1981 UEFA Cup. He also won 35 games for England, scoring 13 times, and featured in the 1980 European Championship in Italy and the 1982 World Cup in Spain. Mariner, who began his career with non-League Chorley, also enjoyed the spells at Plymouth, Arsenal and Portsmouth and would later transfer to training after retirement, taking over the management of his former club Plymouth and Toronto FC from MLS. He passed away on Friday, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday. “We would like to thank all the people who came to see him during his illness for their support and for the messages that were sent to him, they would say a lot about him and about us,” the statement reads. “A special thanks should go to the NHS and the incredible care he received when he needed it most and for that we, as a family, will be forever in your debt.















1:07



Former Ipswich Town defender Terry Butcher has described former teammate Paul Mariner as a loving and caring man

“Paul lived a full life and was lucky to represent a group of fantastic football clubs, as well as his country, all of which to understand the world. “Anyone who knew Paul will witness his fantastic sense of humor, his passion for life and his work. He will be greatly missed by all who were close to him and by those who were closest to him.” We are saddened to learn that Paul Mariner, who made 35 appearances for the team #Three Lions, passed away at the age of 68. Mariner represented England between 1977 and 1985, scoring 13 goals. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family, friends and former clubs. pic.twitter.com/kusQZYmVs4 – England (@Anglia) July 10, 2021 We are devastated to hear the news of the death of city legend Paul Mariner at the age of 68. The thoughts of everyone in #itfc are with Pauls family and friends in this sad time. Thank you, Paul. pic.twitter.com/NpfEuDsWTa – Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) July 10, 2021 A tweet from Ipswich read: “We are devastated to hear the news of the death of city legend Paul Mariner at the age of 68. “Everyone at #itfc’s thoughts are with Paul’s family and friends at this sad time. Thank you, Paul.” The FA also paid tribute to Mariner in a tweet, which read: “We are saddened to learn that Paul Mariner, who made 35 appearances for the #TreLions, has passed away at the age of 68. “Mariner represented England between 1977 and 1985, scoring 13 goals. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family, friends and former clubs.”

