Anime Jahy-sama wa Kujikenai! Reveals the first promotional video

On the official website for the animated adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Wakame Konbu, Jahy-sama wa Kujikenai! (The Great Jahy will not be defeated!), The first promotional video of the project was released. The video reveals pieces of musical themes, including:

Yui Ogura will perform the opening song titled Fightin Pose, while the music unit NEGI U (Minato Aqua, Oozora Subaru and Momosuzu Nene) will perform the closing song titled Tsumari wa Itsumo Kujikenai !.

The series will premiere on July 31 in Japan and will last for two bows (six months). while the Crunchyroll platform will handle its distribution in the West. Konbu began publishing the manga through Square Enix publisher Monthly Gangan Joker magazine in August 2017. The publisher published the sixth volume compiled in April 2020, followed by the seventh on June 22 in Japan.

Cast of voices

Naomi Oozora and Jahy.

Ai Kayano as store manager.

Youko Hikasa as landlord.

Kana Hanazawa si Druj.

Production team

Mirai Minato (Masamune-kun no Revenge, Meikyuu Black Company, Sunohara-sou no Kanrinin-san) has directed anime at SILVER LINK Studios.

Michiko Yokote (Joshiraku, Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san, Knights & Magic) is responsible for writing and supervising the scripts. Saori Nakashiki (Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern Part 1) is responsible for character design and animation direction.

Kouji Fujimoto and Osamu Sasaki are in charge of writing and overseeing the scripts.

Summary of Jahy-sama wa Kujikenai!

After being respected as the second highest authority in the Kingdom of Demons, King’s assistant Demon Jahy ruled over his fears with fear. But when a magical girl attacks and destroys a mystical gem containing massive power, the Demon Kingdom is destroyed.

Although she survives, Jahy has lost almost all of her powers and finds herself trapped in the human world with a childish appearance. In order to collect more mystical jewels so that he can permanently restore both her original form and the Real Demon, Jahy will have to adjust to her new life and deal with everyday problems that do not has never tried before. From working to pay the living expenses to arguing with the landlord whenever the rent is delayed, the great Jahy will not be discouraged!