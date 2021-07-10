Lorders at the Magnum wine bar in the White Square business district in Moscow are called before midnight because of a Covid state. Only the vaccinated can drink inside so drinkers are piled up outside, wine bottles being cooled in metal buckets.

These are confusing times for Russian capitals of good wine bars and champagne, not only operating during a pandemic but since last Friday following compliance with a bizarre new law that ignores Frances Appellations for champagne and rules that are only produced locally shampanskoye is worthy of the prestigious name.

The wine bucket sweats in heat wave conditions, but ask the rich Russian clientele if they are willing to accept French champagne as sparkling wine and you will get a noticeably cold reaction.

Champagne is still champagne, smiled Ilya, a consultant in his 20s taking a cigarette break. He was at the prosecutor’s office that evening and said he was not averse to ordering a bottle of Russian sparkling wine. Good, but you can not change the rules alone [about champagne].

The provocative legislation signed by Vladimir Putin a week ago, which requires all non-Russian producers to label their bottles in Russia as sparkling wine, has had little impact so far on high-end bars and cafes in Moscow, where import laws are not expected to change the way champagne is served to customers.

A Moscow supermarket: French champagne supplier Mot Hennessy temporarily halted shipments to Russia when the law was introduced. Photos: Sergei Bobylev / Tass

A hostess at Magnum laughed when asked if the bar would repopulate the champagne portion of its menu with Russian products from the growing Cuban region of wine.

I do not think they would change anything for now, she said, pointing to a price list for champagne that started at around 6,000 rubles (60) and went many times higher. Well look what will happen.

But there are fears that French champagne suppliers will be scared because of new rules that will force them to reclassify their product, ignoring a nearly 120-year-old heritage known around the world. Weather supplier Hennessy has temporarily suspended shipments of champagnes such as Dom Prignon to Russia and a wine producers’ association has said the Champagne region is angry with the decision.

If the champagne is not actually delivered to Russia and this is possible, only Russia and our guests will lose, said Elena Lebedeva, chief sommelier for Perelman People, whose popular bars include Moscow Beer and I Like Wine .

We spent a long time with our guests, educating and explaining to them that champagne can only be called a wine made in the Champagne region of France, she said. Many of our guests actually drink only champagne. Undoubtedly, the supply of sparkling wine from other countries will increase, but that will certainly not be a substitute for champagne.

Vladimir Putin, who includes wine producers among his prominent allies, signed the legislation in early July. Photos: Mikhail Metzel / Tass

The law is widely seen as a courtesy to Russian bubble makers, who include prominent friends and allies of Putin. But it is difficult to find a person in the industry who supports him. Artur Sarkisyan, a wine expert who owns a restaurant specializing in Russian wines, said TV Shi that everything was done wrong and that new rules were introduced in a hurry.

The owner of a champagne wine bar who asked not to be identified said the law was absurd but he thought it would have minimal impact on the business. People who love champagne know the difference, he said.

Russian lawmakers have said they are protecting the domestic sparkling wine industry, but the owners of Abrau-Durso, a Russian wine producer whose stock briefly accounted for 8% of news that French suppliers could halt imports, downplayed the news, telling Reuters: are in completely different price segments imported French champagne is many times more expensive.

The biggest recent change in bar and restaurant culture in Moscow has been empty interiors, as Covid’s new rules mean that only Russians vaccinated with a QR code can enter. When it comes to shampanskoye, however, the bars say they will continue the course.

If we are selling namely [French] champagne, will remain in the champagne portion, Lebedeva said. We will not change the menu.