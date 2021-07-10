International
The Orlando airport incident continues the disturbing trend
A 29-year-old woman upset over the loss of her flight at Orlando International Airport late last month threw computer keyboards at a Frontier Airlines ticket employee and tried to hit an employee with a spear, according to a report by Orlando Police Department.
What you need to know
- A 29-year-old woman was charged with aggravated assault following an incident at Orlando International on June 30
- An Orlando Police report says a Brooklyn, NY resident threw computer keyboards at a Frontier Airlines employee
- It comes amid rising reports of airline passengers displaying threatening and violent behavior
At one point during the incident, a Frontier Airlines employee sprayed the woman with pepper, the report said.
Dana Antonia Pierre, from Brooklyn, NY, was arrested and charged June 30 with aggravated assault. Two young children who accompanied him a 7-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy were handed over to the Florida Department of Children and Families, Orlando Police said.
Pierre appeared in court on July 1 and was released early in the morning on $ 3,000 bonds.
Arrived by phone on Friday, Pierre told Spectrum News that her two children were back with her, but that otherwise she would not comment.
The incident came amid growing reports and videos of airline passengers displaying threatening and violent behavior towards flight crew and other passengers. It also came as federal authorities cracked down on undisciplined behavior, including passengers refusing to wear face masks.
Federal Aviation Administration said this week it had imposed $ 119,000 in civil penalties against nine airline passengers, including one on an Orlando-linked flight, for alleged violations of federal regulations in recent months.
The FAA said Friday it does not deal with airport incidents and referred to Spectrum News Transportation Safety Administration.
TSA spokesman Sari Koshetz said Friday her agency was not involved in the Orlando incident but noted more than 70 incidents involving TSA employees being physically assaulted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rising rates of even undisciplined and even violent passengers, as reported by the FAA and law enforcement are worrying, as the TSA reports similar incidents at checkpoints across the country, Koshetz wrote in an email to Spectrum News. She added that the TSA will not tolerate such actions and may pursue criminal charges and a civil sentence up to the maximum allowed by law.
Videos posted over the past few days on YouTube show a woman walking behind a counter while a small child cries mom! A woman behind the counter confronts the woman, who picks up a computer keyboard and throws it in the direction of the woman who confronted her.
The woman takes a long box, walks behind the counter and joins two children, including a young girl who keeps crying mom!
Mom, I do not want you to go to jail, says the young girl crying.
After moments away from the counter with the children, the woman walks back to the counter and picks up a spear that is used to schedule a ticket line. As an unprecedented man says, Don’t you dare, the woman raises the pole over her head, lowers it to her shoulder, and goes outside the camera. A banging noise ensues.
The woman again walks behind the counter, takes something from the counter and throws it away. As a child continues to cry, the woman comes out from behind the counter and is stopped by a law enforcement officer, who leads her away from the counter while the young girl cries, Mom!
An Orlando Police Department report from June 30 says officers responded to a physical distress and saw Pierre trying to hit a Border Officer with a spear. Another employee took the pole from Pierre, preventing him from hitting the employee, the report said.
Officer Robert Owen wrote in the arrest warrant that Border manager Beren Sierra told Pierre he was upset about the flight loss and walked behind the ticket counter and tried to hit him.
She said Pierre started throwing computer keyboards at her. Another employee, Nidia Vargas, sprayed Pierre pepper to remove it from her manager, Owen wrote.
There were no injuries and airport medical staff checked Pierre after she was sprayed with pepper, Orlando Police said.
Frontier Airlines said in an email to Spectrum News that there was no comment beyond what is in the police report.
The airline did not respond to a subsequent email asking for its policy on the use of pepper spray and whether it justified its use in this case.
