Vancouver’s decision on Huawei chief financial officer could deepen US-China dispute | Huawei





The possibility of a deep diplomatic dispute between the US and China has risen after a Canadian judge refused to accept new evidence that could have helped Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou avoid extradition to the US. The arrest of Meng, the daughter of the billionaire founder of the Chinese telecommunications company, has sparked a sharp deterioration in relations between Canada, the US and China. Shortly after Mengs was detained in Vancouver in December 2018, China arrested two Canadians in China: Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. Mengs’s lawyers had hoped that Chief Prosecutor Heather Holmes, who has been overseeing the case in British Columbia’s supreme court, would allow him to use at least some of the documents obtained by HSBC through a court hearing in Hong Kong. Lawyers believe the documents show she did not defraud senior HSBC executives of Huaweis’ links to an Iranian firm. She is facing fraud charges in the US for alleged HSBC fraud and Huawei largely considers the case as part of a trade war instigated by Donald Trump. Holmes will give her reasons at a later stage, but her decision shows the extent to which Canadian law is reluctant to allow the extradition hearing, which will begin next month, to turn into a substantive trial if she has deceived HSBC. Mengs’s lawyers had made many attempts to obtain the bank’s internal documents, initially unsuccessfully suing in British court before winning in Hong Kong, following a ruling in a Canadian court that documents including email chains should be published . Huawei Canada said it respected the court ruling but regretted the result. She said: “The documents clearly show that HSBC, including its senior executives, were aware of Huaweis’ relationship with Skycom and its business in Iran. They show that the Registry of Cases in America is clearly incredible. The hearings continue and as always we continue to support Ms. Meng in her pursuit of justice and freedom. Meng’s lawyers claim the documents prove that the US deceived Canadians in their Canadian summary of the case against her. In particular the US government deceived the Canadian authorities by demanding her arrest in Vancouver in connection with HSBC’s degree of knowledge of transactions between Huawei and a subsidiary, Skycom, and the relationship between the two firms. The U.S. claims that Meng gave an HSBC executive a PowerPoint presentation at a meeting in Hong Kong that left the impression that Skycom was merely a local Huawei business partner, not an affiliate. Prosecutors allege that HSBC relied on Mengs ‘word in the decision to continue handling Huaweis’ financial transactions, putting the bank at risk of losing its reputation and being prosecuted for violating the same sanctions. Prosecutors in court have accepted documents showing that HSBC executives were given enough information to make them understand the real relationship, but no evidence that executives actually reached that understanding. There has been speculation that the US administration may want the issue removed, but once the wheels of justice are set on the train, it is very difficult for anyone to stop them. Mengs’ initial extradition hearing was scheduled for last April, but the judge gave her lawyers more time to review the documents from the Hong Kong court. The extradition case will now begin on August 3 and may last until the fall. Meng remains on bail, living in Vancouver in a curfew with her husband and children.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/jul/10/vancouver-judges-decision-over-huawei-finance-chief-may-deepen-us-china-row The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos