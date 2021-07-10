From Lambda to Iota – what we know about Covid variants

New variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, appear to be constantly appearing.

It’s hard to know what to think when you hear about them in the news. In December, the Alpha variant, then known as the UK variant, appeared. In recent weeks, everything has to do with the Delta variant.

Now, news stories are showing up for the Lambda variant. But it is only one of a large number of variants that scientists are monitoring.

As that list continues to grow, how much should we worry about?

Tracking variants

World Health Organization tracks variants of SARS-CoV-2 with the help of officials and laboratories globally.

In Ireland, the Agency for the Protection of Health Surveillance (HPSC) compiles reports on variants found here and contributes to the efforts of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) to monitor variants in the region.

New ones are discovered almost every day.

The virus repeats itself millions of times within each infected person. As this happens, slight errors occur in the “photocopying” process, which are then added when repeated in others.

If these mutations, or a combination of these, give the virus an advantage, the variant can spread locally. Monitoring agencies, such as the HPSC, ECDC and eventually the WHO, will become more aware of it.

Those found to have genetic traits that may pose a risk to global health are categorized by the WHO as “Variants of Interest”, or VOI.

World Health Organization tracks SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide

Variants are usually listed and then removed from this category when more evidence is displayed.

VOIs that continue to demonstrate clear evidence of increased transmissibility, disease severity, or ability to undermine immunity are then categorized as “Anxiety Variants” (VOCs).

HPSC and ECDC use the same categories. However, they conduct separate assessments based on the variants they consider relevant to their areas.

“We characterize them through a series of consultations with our networks of experts,” said WHO Covid-19 technical director Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove. when asked recently about the variants at a press conference.

“But we are limited in our understanding of the evolution of the virus by the amount of genetic sequencing that is happening around the world.”

The WHO currently lists four variants as troubling: Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta.

These were formerly known as UK, South Africa, Brazilian and Indian variants. In Ireland and Europe, all four are considered VOCs.

Of these, clearly Delta now worries everyone more. It is on track to become dominant globally.

“Any variant that becomes dominant will be more appropriate than the others,” he told Dr. Kim Roberts, chief virologist at Trinity College Dublin, for Prime Time.

“It will either replicate faster, bind to cells faster, or be able to better evade the immune response, or a combination of them.”

Variants are detected by genetic sequencing of Covid-19 swabs

The other four variants are currently considered by the WHO Interest Variants.

Lambda is the latest addition to the WHO list, joining Eta, Iota and Kappa. If there is an evolving variant that you should be concerned about, it should be listed there.

Lambda has made headlines in recent days following a small number of revelations in the UK. It was first discovered in South America, where little genetic sequencing takes place compared to Europe, North America and Asia.

So what is known about WHO variants of interest like Lambda? And how do they compare to the dominant variants of Alpha and, increasingly, Delta?

AND

Eta was initially linked to cases in Nigeria. It came to the attention of the media in Europe in February after a number of cases were discovered in the UK. Reports based on early scientific analysis said it may be more transmissible than previous variants. This followed the explosive appearance of the Alpha variant in the previous two months.

However, Eta has not caused significant explosions in Europe in the meantime. Only 495 cases have been reported since then in the UK. Here, there have been 72 cases.

The data uploaded to the GISAID variant tracking database show that global revelations about Eta peaked in mid-March and have been steadily declining ever since. Since then, Alpha has become dominant.

Iota

Iota is associated with the New York region of the United States. It spread to parts of the US in early 2021. Only 11 cases have been detected in Ireland. Like the WHO, the HPSC considers it an option of interest. However, the ECDC ranks it at the lowest level of “Monitoring Option” concern.

It carries two mutations that bother scientists. Early indications were that there might be genetic traits that would help him avoid the antibodies acquired by people who had been vaccinated or cured of a Covid-19 infection.

The Delta variant is on its way to becoming the dominant global strain

The Alpha variant seems to have been planted in the New York area around the time Iota appeared. By mid-March, sequences for the region show that both variants each accounted for 40% of cases.

However, by early May, 50% of the sequenced cases were Alpha, and Iota had dropped to 20%. In the wider US, 70% of cases reported to GISAID were Alpha, with only 9% Iota.

Only a handful of cases are ever sequenced each week, but from the data available, Alpha has squeezed Eta and Iota into places where each has been present.

Kapp

If you were to think of variants like belts in a family tree, Kappa is a brother or sister to Delta. Both are mutations of variant B1.617, with Kappa being B1.617.1 and Delta being B1.617.2. In Ireland, there have been 158 Kappa cases listed.

The WHO categorized Kappa and Delta as variants of interest on the same day – April 4, 2021. In the meantime, Delta has spread to dozens of countries. The ECDC says Delta is likely to account for 90% of cases in Europe by August.

Kappa is still being monitored as a variant of interest by all three agencies, but the growth in discovery has not accelerated globally to anything like that with Delta, according to the GISAID database.

Lambda

Lambda was designated as a variant of interest by the WHO as of June 14, but was first discovered in Peru in August 2020. There have been no cases detected here, and it is not listed as a VOI in the latest HPSC report, i which was published on July 2nd. ECDC considers it a “variant under monitoring“.

Last month, Lambda accounted for 82% of Peruvian cases analyzed. A third of cases in Chile have also been attributed. However, the ability to analyze swabs for the presence of variants is limited in most of South America.

Therefore, data on the prevalence of Lambda are incomplete. At least one case has been detected in 28 other countries. In Europe, 99 cases have been reported in Germany, and 55 in Spain.

Initial estimates of Lambda mutations said they could cause the variant to spread more quickly and potentially circumvent immunity gained through vaccines or previous infections.

Further research released by scientists at the Universidad de Chile on July 1 shows that the Lambda is likely to be more transmissible than the Alpha variant and the Gamma variant, which was first discovered in Brazil. This research did not look at the Delta variant.

In June, the Lambda variant accounted for 82% of Covid-19 cases analyzed in Peru

With Delta rapidly becoming globally dominant, Lambda would need an evolutionary advantage to shift it.

“It will take something more powerful than Delta to compete outside of Delta, so if you do not compete outside of Delta, it will soon be almost irrelevant,” Dr Barry said.

On Friday, England Public Health published a risk assessment in Lambda. “There is still no evidence of a country where it is more competitive than the Delta,” he said, “although careful monitoring of the epidemiology in Chile and Peru is required.”

Chilean scientists found that mutations present in Lambda also caused some “immune escape” from antibodies caused by the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine used in Chile.

The CoronaVac vaccine works by injecting the “inactivated” virus along with an aid to obtain illegal immune responses. The technology is a decade-old vaccine technology that has been proven safe and reliable and remains in use in Tetanus and Hepatitis B vaccines.

Two doses of CoronaVac were estimated to provide 51% efficacy against infection against early variants. This compares poorly with the approximately 80% protection given by a single dose of an mRNA vaccine.

It is therefore also unclear whether Lambda would cause a worrying level of immune escape in Europe if it became dominant, given the vaccines in use.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control monitors variants in Europe

Delta has also been shown to avoid some immunities acquired through a single dose of several dual vaccines.

“Based on what we know so far about Lambda, I would not worry too much about it,” Dr Barry said.

“But it’s one of those things that scientists will certainly keep under observation.”

The future of variants

“As we move forward, the number of interest variants will increase and there are more things we will have to see,” Dr Roberts said. “But this is what we live with all the time with the flu.”

Already, “Delta-plus” talk has been released, promoting titles across the globe. Some scientists believe the mutations present give it a chance to be more transmissible than Delta, but there is still little conclusive evidence.

Only 125 Delta-plus sequences have been reported on GISAID, the earliest being related to an issue in March. In no single week since May 1 have more than 20 Delta-plus sequences been submitted to the database. Every week since mid-May, more than 15,000 Delta cases are loaded.

So far, the WHO has decided to consider Delta and Delta-plus as the same. “Plus” is a change, but it is not enough to consider it separately.

The biggest fear in the long run is a variant that significantly undermines the immunity acquired through vaccines.

It would require the development of new doses and would likely prolong the pandemic globally. However, re-infections, or cases in humans who have been vaccinated against current strains, are generally considered by scientists to be less severe.

“We have to accept that viruses are changing,” Dr Roberts said. “The more viruses there are, the more likely a mutation is. It’s all about probability.”

“From a virologist’s point of view, it will continue to go on, but hopefully – hopefully soon – most people can start ignoring it.”